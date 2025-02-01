Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Summer holidays will be impacted this year as dozens of destinations have introduced measures to crackdown on tourists.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, anti-tourist protests swept across Europe hitting popular holiday destinations including Spain, Italy, and Greece. In April, tens of thousands of people came together in the Canary Islands to protest the negative impacts of mass tourism.

Locals sprayed tourists with water pistols in Barcelona; while in Mallorca, residents crammed onto beach towels to show how they feel about their beaches being overrun by tourists. Holidaymakers should expect prices to go up this year as a result of the crackdown on tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Venice tourist tax will require day trippers to register and pay €5 to enter, and it will be rolled out in a second trial phase next year, potentially with higher fees and a longer duration. Elsewhere in Italy, Rome's deputy mayor of tourism, Alessandro Onorato, wants to introduce a ticketing system for the Trevi Fountain, with tourists paying a €2 fee that will go towards protecting the iconic monument.

Summer holidays will be impacted this year as dozens of destinations have introduced measures to crackdown on tourists. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

In the cruise industry, Greece has been mooting a €20 per passenger cruise fee for ships docking at its most popular islands, Santorini and Mykonos. Santorini has previously welcomed upwards of 10,000 passengers per day.

Listed below are popular holiday destinations - and how travelling there will be different this summer.

Spain

Barcelona: Barcelona’s tourist tax for five-star hotel guests increased to €6.75 per night, totalling €47.25 per week. The city cut cruise dockings to seven and removed the 116 bus route to Parc Güell to curb peak-season tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seville: Seville plans to charge holidaymakers for Plaza de España entry to combat overtourism, with details still unclear.

Ibiza: Authorities have introduced new regulations limiting the simultaneous docking of cruise ships to no more than two at a time.

Menorca: Homeowners in Binibeca Vell have blocked access to private properties and asked tourists to visit only between 11am and 8pm to reduce noise.

Italy

Venice: Venice has introduced a €5 day-trip tax to dissuade short-term tourists from overloading the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trentino Alto Adige: Overnight guests are capped at 2019 levels to tackle overtourism, with pre-registration for attractions like Alpe di Siusi.

Sardinia: Tourists invading the pink sands of Spiaggia Rosa face fines ranging from €500 (£428) to €3,500 (£2,993).

Portofino: Tourists taking selfies in popular spots could face a €275 (£242) fine for causing congestion, with "no waiting" zones to prevent blockages.

Rome: Rome is cracking down on bans for shirtless men, "love padlocks" on bridges, and snacking near attractions like the Trevi Fountain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greece

Santorini and Mykonos: The government announced a €20 levy for cruise ship visitors to Greece's islands during peak summer. Greece plans to limit cruise ships to combat overtourism and reduce the impact on the Cycladic Islands.

Athens: The Greek Acropolis capped visitors at 20,000 in September 2023 and introduced time slot bookings to reduce footfall.

Japan

Kyoto: Lodging tax for hotels will increase to a maximum of 10,000 yen (£52), ten times the current 1,000 yen cap.

The Himalayas

Bhutan: Visitors pay the world’s priciest entrance fee of US$100 daily to promote low-impact tourism, down from $200 in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ecaudor

Galapagos Islands: Tourists to the archipelago must now pay an entry tax of $200 (£155) for international visitors and $100 (£78) for those from neighbouring countries.

Indonesia

Bali: Bali has introduced a $10 (£7.70) tourist tax to deter unruly visitors, with travellers required to pay the levy and potentially receive a handbook on acceptable behaviour.

UK

Edinburgh: Plans are set to introduce a 5% tourist tax on accommodation from 2026, aiming to raise £50 million annually.

Netherlands

Amsterdam: There are plans to limit river cruises, ban new hotels, reduce visitors by 271,000 annually, and cap overnight stays at 20 million. Authorities have urged Brits to "stay away" due to antisocial behaviour during stag parties and pub crawls, with a warning video triggered by related search terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Croatia

Dubrovnik: Visitors may face fines or charges for wearing swimwear, driving without permission, eating near monuments, or climbing city walls.

Prague: City councillors have decided to ban outrageous stag and hen group costumes, as well as nighttime pub crawls.