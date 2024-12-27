Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Travel publication Fodor’s has published its annual list of ‘no-go’ destinations for 2025 - and it includes destinations popular with British holidaymakers.

Fodor’s describes the list as an effort to highlight “destinations where tourism is placing unsustainable pressures on the land and local communities”. Destinations are organised into two categories.

The first is ‘perennial no list destinations’; places that have been suffering from the impact of overtourism for a while, but little progress has been made to mitigate the issues. The first of these is Bali. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics for Bali Province, the Indonesian island welcomed 5.3 million international visitors in 2023, a number that rose by 22 percent by the end of July 2024. The issue is that the island’s economy thrives on hospitality, but that relies on the health of its landscapes, which are being degraded.

The second category is ‘destinations which are beginning to suffer’. On this list is the Mexican city of Oaxaca. Since 2020, tourism has soared by 77 percent and English is gradually replacing Spanish as the most-spoken language. Long-time residents have also been priced out of central areas.

Listed below are the holiday destinations to avoid in 2025 according to Fodor’s.

Bali, Indonesia

European destinations including Barcelona, Mallorca, the Canary Islands, Venice and Lisbon

Koh Samui, Thailand

Mount Everest

It is no surprise that European destinations including Barcelona, Mallorca and the Canary Islands are on the list after anti-tourism protests have swept across Spain this year. In July protesters in Barcelona sprayed visitors with water as part of a demonstration against mass tourism. Demonstrators marched through areas popular with tourists chanting “tourists go home” and squirting them with water pistols, while others carried signs with slogans including “Barcelona is not for sale.”

Meanwhile in October thousands protested against tourism in the Canary Islands. There were simultaneous demonstrations in Gran Canaria, Tenerife, La Palma, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and El Hierro calling for a change in the tourism model for the Spanish islands. In the Playa de las Americas in Tenerife, a resort popular with British holidaymakers, protesters appeared on the beach while tourists were sunbathing and chanted: "This beach is ours."