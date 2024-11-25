How to take a golden gap year in 2025

Everyone has heard of gap years among school leavers, but the emerging trend of the ‘golden gap year’ may be less familiar. This term refers to when travellers aged 50+ put aside time to travel, explore and grow.

The older generation are choosing to embark on a career break, sabbatical or retirement trips to experience culture, nature, adventure and a sense of connection, often motivated by burnout or a desire to discover something new. From traditional gap year destinations with a twist such as Thailand to lesser-visited destinations including Sierra Leone, here are some of the best trips for a golden gap year in 2025.

NEW: EMBARK ON A NEW WILDLIFE ADVENTURE IN SIERRA LEONE

The lesser-visited West African country of Sierra Leone is the perfect off-the-beaten-track adventure for fans of birdlife and wildlife, with a huge diversity of species endemic to the country. Naturetrek’s brand-new trip takes guests through rich rainforest habitat to look for primates and Picathartes birds. Highlights include trekking through the Gola Rainforest in search of its 300+ bird species, taking a boat trip to seek the elusive pygmy hippo in Tiwai Island and learning about primate conservation at Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary. Travellers will discover the dark history of the transatlantic slave trade at Bunce and Tasso Islands, with the latter also providing exceptional birdwatching opportunities. At Outamba-Kilimi National Park, visitors will relish the opportunity to explore the region’s rich biodiversity by dugout canoe trips, and the trip includes a large variety of walks and boat trips to spot Sierra Leone’s wildlife. NEW: Naturetrek’s 19-day guided The Best of Sierra Leone is priced from £7,395pp, including flights, full-board accommodation and all listed transfers and activities. Departing 22 February 2025. www.naturetrek.co.uk

NEW: CRUISE THROUGH ANTARCTICA IN SIX-STAR ULTRA-LUXURY WITH SCENIC

On this unforgettable expedition, guests follow in the footsteps of explorers Shackleton and Scott, travelling from Australia to East Antarctica aboard the Polar-Class-6 rated Discovery Yacht, Scenic Eclipse II. Cruisers will take in the breaching whales and sunbaking seals of the Balleny Islands from the Discovery ships’ observation deck, whilst soaking up the encyclopaedic knowledge of the Discovery Team. Guests will also witness the Ross Ice Shelf up close – a natural ice harbour which has become a magnet for migrating whales – whilst adventure seekers can take an onboard helicopter over the snow-free McCurdo Dry Valleys of Ross Island to view one of the world’s most extreme deserts, the saline Lake Vida and Antarctica’s longest river. On the journey to the final port in New Zealand, guests can enjoy the onboard facilities by joining a yoga class, dipping into the heated Vitality Pool and making the most of truly all-inclusive meal and beverage selections. NEW: Scenic’s 24-day Antarctica’s Ross Sea: Majestic Ice & Wildlife itinerary is priced from £25,865 per person, including flights, transfers, free Wi-Fi and excursions. Departing 8 January 2025. www.scenic.co.uk

NEW: WALK AMONGST THE LUSH LANDSCAPES OF KERALA WITH HF HOLIDAYS

HF Holidays’ new Tea Trails and Backwaters of Kerala trip begins with a visit to the serene backwater island village of Poothotta, where travellers will cross the river in a canoe, exploring narrow canals, observing village activities, and enjoying a home-cooked meal with a local family. As part of a community support initiative by HF Holidays, this exclusive experience generates economic benefits for local villagers, supporting the maintenance of their traditional ways of life. Other highlights include spending time in the historic trading port of Kochi, a melting point of Portuguese, Dutch, and British cultural influences, and scenic treks around tea, cardamom, and coffee plantations in Munnar and along the ridges of the Western Ghats. Travellers will also spend the night aboard a traditional Keralan houseboat to cruise the backwaters of Alleppey and embarking on a jungle walk in Periyar National Park, keeping an eye out for Indian elephants, wild boar, buffalo, and more. NEW: HF Holidays 13-night Tea Trails and Backwaters of Kerala trip is priced from £2,799pp, including flights, B&B accommodation including a night on a traditional houseboat, guided walks and sightseeing with experienced local leaders, an HF Holidays Tour Manager, all additional listed meals and all listed sightseeing and entrance fees. Departing 29 October and 26 November 2025. www.hfholidays.co.uk

A WELCOMING PARADISE FOR TRAVELLERS IN THEIR GOLDEN YEARS IN ARUBA

Aruba, or the ‘One Happy Island’, is located safely south of the hurricane belt and is a welcoming paradise for travellers in their golden years. In Aruba, adventure meets relaxation: mornings are perfect for touring the historic and cultural sites of Downtown while the afternoon calls for cooling off in the clear blue waters of Eagle Beach. For adventurous types, Aruba’s northern coastline offers scenic hiking trails, challenging walking tours and thrilling jeep rides, whereas nature enthusiasts will delight in Aruba’s diverse flora and fauna: Arikok National Park spans over 7,907 acres and features various exotic species including the Aruba leaf-toed gecko, burrowing owl, whiptail and island rattlesnake. The park also features an extraordinary array of rock art made by the island’s first inhabitants, the Caquetío people, adding a touch of ancient mystery to the island. The island comes alive during the evenings, with sounds of laughter and Caribbean rhythm; visit the cultural hotspots for more local traditions and dancing or spend a peaceful evening sailing along the rugged coastline and sipping local Aruban wine. Book British Airways return flights from London to Aruba from £432, see here. For more information visit https://www.aruba.com/uk.

DISCOVER THE TREASURES OF NORTHERN THAILAND WITH EXODUS

Southern Thailand is a well-established destination for younger travellers, but the lesser-known north is ripe for curious wanderlusters looking to discover the country’s rich culture, wildlife and cuisine. Exodus Adventure Travels has strong experience in creating authentic, adventurous itineraries that are accessible to adults of all ages. This guided trip takes guests to Thailand’s well-known hotspots as well as its lesser-visited highlights, with stand-out moments including marvelling at the waterfalls at Erawan National Park, enjoying dinner on a floating restaurant near the River Kwai, discovering elephant conservation projects in Chiang Mai and hopping off the tourist trail to dive into Thai culture in the little-visited town of Phrae. Exodus Adventure Travels’ ten-day guided Treasures of Northern Thailand is priced from £1,675pp, excluding flights and including B&B accommodation, all transport and listed activities and a local tour leader throughout. Multiple departures in 2025. www.exodus.co.uk

CROSS-COUNTRY ROADS AND HOP BETWEEN ADRIATIC ISLES WITH INSIGHT VACATIONS

On this two-week tour with Insight Vacations, older travellers can uncover the rich heritage and incredible Dalmatian coastline of Croatia. Travelling from the capital Zagreb to Opatija, Split, Hvar and Dubrovnik, guests will experience the best Croatia has to offer, even popping over the border to visit world-famous caves in Slovenia. Filled with a wealth of memorable and insightful experiences, bucket-list-worthy activities include visiting a preserved first-century arena in Pula, island-hopping towards picturesque Hvar and exploring the Temple of Jupiter in Old Split, all whilst enjoying fresh cuisine and delicious wine along the way. Travellers will also take part in a MAKE TRAVEL MATTERTM Experience at Plitvice National Park, learning about the efforts in place to protect its marine environment and natural ecosystem. Insight Vacations’ tours are crafted to have the perfect balance of rich, memorable experiences and relaxing, down time – the perfect blend for adventurous retirees. Insight Vacations’ (insightvacations.co.uk) Country Roads of Croatia tour is priced from £3,623 per person, including accommodation. Multiple departures in 2025. www.insightvacations.com

SAIL TO THE CARIBBEAN’S SECLUDED PORTS BY LUXURY YACHT WITH EMERALD CRUISES

For an intimate glimpse into the vibrant life of the Caribbean’s smaller ports, this epic 15-day voyage explores less-travelled Caribbean islands including Jost van Dyke and Norman Island in the British Virgin Islands, Montserrat and Antigua, with the opportunity to explore the natural beauty onshore or spend the day swimming off the yacht and enjoying the marina toys. Showcasing the unique culture and relaxed pace of island life, luxury yacht Emerald Azzurra will hop between the serene islands of the Guadeloupe Archipelago and Barbuda, where colourful Creole architecture fringes pink sand beaches and sparkling azure waters teem with vibrant marine life. Other highlights include overnight stays in the glamorous St. Barths, where guests can stroll the wide idyllic beaches and uncover its rich history and diverse culture. Emerald Cruises’ 15-day Discover the Yachting Islands of the Caribbean itinerary is priced from £9,070 per person, including return flights, transfers, meals, Wi-Fi and excursions. Departing 14 December 2024 or 8 February 2025. www.emeraldcruises.co.uk