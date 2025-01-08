Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Spanish holiday destinations have been named among 'forbidden' places to visit in 2025

Fodor’s Travel Guide has controversially branded several Spanish holiday hotspots including Mallorca, Barcelona, and the Canary Islands as "forbidden" destinations to travel this year. Their 'No Go' list for 2025 labels these favourite getaways as oversaturated tourist traps, potentially leading to an unsatisfactory experience for visitors.

The guide bluntly stated that crowds of tourists can lead to frustration, locals feeling intruded upon leave a sour note, and nature spoilt by litter is downright disheartening. In stark words, Fodor's review read: "Touring cities full of tourists is frustrating; Sightseeing in villages where locals resent your presence is disturbing and wandering through nature plagued by garbage is depressing."

Fodors did recognise the allure of these spots. The travel guide conceded: "The destinations on the list of 'forbidden' places deserve the fame and adoration they receive and they are worthy of their time and money."

Three Spanish holiday destinations have been named among 'forbidden' places to visit in 2025. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

It comes after all three destinations faced waves of anti-tourism protests last year. Over 20,000 were reported to have protested in Palma, with banners decrying “Your luxury, our misery."

In Barcelona, Mayor Jaume Collboni announced a ban on tourist flats that will come into effect by November 2028. The ban is aimed at tackling the city's housing crisis, spurred on by limited local housing availability and surging prices.

In July, protesters targeted tourists with water guns in Barcelona as part of mass demonstrations over the number of visitors to the Spanish city. Weapons filled with water were fired at people who the protesters believed were visiting the city.