Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Foreign Office has issued a ‘do not travel’ alert for 19 countries this year - advising Brits not to holiday in these destinations in 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holidaymakers must always review the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s (FCDO) up-to-date guidance before going away. This is because if the government advises against travel to a country, it often means your travel insurance will be invalidated, leaving you without cover in an emergency.

The FCDO's “do not travel” advice is often linked to wars, natural disasters, or political instability. Among the countries on the list are Afghanistan, parts of the Middle East, and regions in Africa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The list has recently been updated due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Lebanon. FCDO’s warning now reads: "A ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah came into force on 27 November, however, the security environment remains unpredictable.

The Foreign Office has issued a ‘do not travel’ alert for 19 countries this year - advising Brits not to holiday in these destinations in 2025. (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg) | NationalWorld/Kim Mogg

"Military activity, including airstrikes, cannot be ruled out. Tensions remain high, and the situation could deteriorate with little warning.”

It adds: “The closure or disruption of roads and exit routes at short notice could affect your ability to leave the country. Do not rely on the FCDO being able to evacuate you in an emergency. The security situation presents a range of serious risks to British Nationals in Lebanon, including the following."

Listed below are the 19 countries where British nationals are told not to travel, according to the Foreign Office.

Afghanistan - The situation remains volatile, with ongoing security risks. Belarus - British nationals face a significant risk of arrest. Burkina Faso - All areas except the capital, Ouagadougou, are off-limits. Central African Republic - All travel is advised against, except to the capital, Bangui. Haiti - Warnings are in place due to the unpredictable security situation. Iran - British citizens face a significant risk of arrest and detention. Iraq - Except for the Kurdistan Region, the country is considered unsafe. Israel - Travel is not advised to Gaza, Northern Israel, and the West Bank. The rest of Israel is “essential travel only.” Lebanon - Ongoing tensions linked to the Israel-Hizballah conflict make travel unsafe. Libya - The security situation is fragile and could deteriorate quickly. Mali - Except for the capital, Bamako, travel is considered unsafe. Niger - Travel outside the capital city, Niamey, is advised against. Russia - Linked to risks stemming from its invasion of Ukraine. South Sudan - High risks of armed violence and criminality persist. Sudan - The military conflict in Khartoum and beyond makes it too dangerous. Syria - Ongoing conflict and instability create extreme security risks. The Occupied Palestinian Territories - Avoid Gaza, Northern Israel, and the West Bank. Only essential travel is advised elsewhere. Ukraine - The ongoing war and Russian attacks pose major risks to British nationals. Yemen - Security remains unpredictable and extremely unsafe.