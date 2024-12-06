A terror attack on a popular Christmas market was foiled by police after a tip-off from a foreign intelligence agency.

German newspaper Welt cited sources saying the suspect had shared posts on social media glorifying Islamic State (IS) and photographed the Christmas market in Augsburg, Bavaria. He allegedly talked about wanting to drive a car through the market, according to the report.

German authorities were alerted about the suspect’s online activities by a foreign intelligence agency, Welt reported. The 37-year-old suspect from Iraq was arrested on Wednesday evening (4 December) in shared accommodation for asylum-seekers in Augsburg.

A spokesperson for the Bavarian police confirmed the arrest this morning (Friday 6 December). After his arrest he was detained awaiting deportation.

Germany has experienced the devastating impact of terror attacks on Christmas markets in the past. The 2016 Berlin Christmas market tragedy and the 2018 Strasbourg market attack in France, which killed five people, remain vivid in public memory. These incidents have heightened security concerns at festive events across Europe.

West Midlands police said they would be “stepping up patrols” at Birmingham’s Christmas market this year. Chief Inspector Sinead Sweeney, from West Midlands Police, said: “We will have extra officers in and around the market and the wider city centre keeping visitors and traders safe and they'll also be on hand to help anybody who has any concerns.

"We know the lead up to Christmas can be busy, and we want you to enjoy the festivities safely. Public vigilance is vital when it comes to keeping everyone safe. Throughout the year we carry out Project Servator patrols which uses uniformed officers, dog handlers, firearms officers and also our drone team, to provide a high-visibility presence to deter and disrupt criminal activity and this will be no different over the festive period.”