Missing person: Family 'worried sick' as dad-of-two missing in Benidorm for six days - and fails to catch return flight home
John Hardy, from Belfast, was last in touch with his family on 14 December, when he drove from Alicante to Benidorm. His sister, Courtney George, told BBC News NI that they "need him home ASAP".
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is in contact with the family. Ms George said she wanted her brother to "just to find someone and contact home".
"We are distracted, he never has [gone] this long without contacting anyone ever," she added. Mr Hardy, who has two sons, flew out to Spain two weeks ago.
He was due to board a flight home on 18 December. A woman filed a missing person post on a Benidorm Facebook group saying: “JOHN HARDY also known as John George (Georgie) aged 36 from Belfast arrived in Benidorm Saturday 14th to visit a friend. He last had contact on Saturday with a phone call and was very distressed.
“No contact since and his phone is dead. He has distinctive tattoos covering a lot of his body with the Name GEORGIE. Family are really concerned as he missed his return flight yesterday 18th Dec. Police and Hospitals have been contacted. Let's get John home.”
In a statement, the PSNI said they had "received a report regarding a man who is currently holidaying in Spain and who has not been in touch with family in recent days. Officers are liaising with the family”.
Ms George added that a woman who sings in bars in Benidorm has claimed to have seen him on Tuesday (17 December). A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson added: "We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities."
