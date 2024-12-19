A desperate search has been launched for an Australian waitress who vanished amid a backpacking trip in the UK.

Jessica Parkinson, 29, has not been seen since December 8 after sending a "cryptic" text to a colleague - with her family now desperate to hear from her. Jessica failed to turn up to her shift at barbecue restaurant Texas Joes where she had worked for the past year.

When managers texted to ask where she was, she claimed to have got her start time wrong and promised to be "right there" by 5pm. But she failed to show and sent a "cryptic" text to a colleague later that evening.

Restaurant owner Joe Walters told the Daily Mail that it was very out of character for Jessica to just go missing as she was normally "very reliable". He said: "Then she didn’t show up to work on Thursday and then when she didn’t show up on Friday I reached out to her father in Australia.

"He told me the police had been alerted and is being dealt with by the missing persons unit." Jessica was reported missing by her father on December 11 after not making contact with relatives in Queensland.

She had recently been evicted from her flat and had been living in St Christopher’s Inn hostel on Borough High Street. Anyone with information regarding Jessica's whereabouts are urged to get in touch with the Met. She is described as being 5ft4 with blue eyes and reddish, blonde hair.

Joe said: "She is very clever, outgoing and friendly. Her two sisters and her father have heard nothing. And I assume the police know she hasn’t used her passport."

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police are currently investigating the whereabouts of Jessica Parkinson, 29 after she was last seen on Sunday, 08 December in Bermondsey. Anyone who may have seen Jessica is encouraged to contact police quoting reference number, 01/1196494/24."