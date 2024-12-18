Police have found the body of Martyn Crofts who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent.

Police have confirmed a body has been found in a reservoir as they continued their search for the comic, who has been missing since Monday (16 December). Comedian Martyn had impressed judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon on the hit ITV reality contest in 2012 after becoming known as 'The Pan Man'.

He made it through to the semi-final as he sang a song while impersonating a Dalek from Doctor Who. The police statement said that a body had been found on the Whinny Gill reservoir in Skipton, North Yorkshire on December 16. The North Yorkshire Police said that while identification of the body is still ongoing, the family has been informed and are being supported.

The spokesperson added: "At this stage, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery, and a file will be prepared for the coroner." They also thanked everyone for their help in the search and those who provided information to assist the enquiries.

Fans of Martyn's and BGT were quick to share messages of support and condolence following the news. One user who was a friend of Martyn's posted a heartfelt tribute on Facebook.

It read: "RIP… He loved Skipton And he did a great Dalek impression. You may know him as 'The Pan Man' from Britain's Got Talent, but Martyn Crofts was our friend. Sadly, he was found in Skipton reservoir today, after going missing yesterday. He will be a miss. Rest in peace my friend."

Another user wrote: "Martyn Crofts where do I begin, you were a light in everyone’s life! You were the soul and party in Fleece!! From a local lad working at SBS to being ‘Pan man’ and getting all the way to the semi-finals!!”.