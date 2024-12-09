A woman’s body has been pulled from a reservoir in Greater Manchester, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called out to Elton Reservoir, in Bury, at around 11.30am yesterday (Sunday 8 December). A major operation took place, involving police, underwater search teams and firefighters. Tragically, a body was later recovered from the water.

Christian Wakeford, Labour MP for Bury South, announced the tragedy earlier today (Monday 9 December). In an update, Greater Manchester Police confirmed it recovered a woman's body, who is yet to be identified.

A GMP spokesman said: "At around 11.30am on Sunday, December 8 2024, emergency services were called to a concern for welfare report at Elton Reservoir in Bury. Officers attended and sadly, a body of a woman was recovered from the water.

"A formal identification is yet to take place. Her cause of death has not been confirmed and enquiries are still ongoing."

Police remain at the scene today with a reduced cordon. The full circumstances have yet to be confirmed.

Mr Wakeford said: "I've liaised with the local authorities, police and sailing club at Elton. I'd like to thank Bury Council, GMP, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) and North West Ambulance Service for their efforts yesterday. My thoughts and prayers are with the deceased and their family at this time."