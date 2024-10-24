Body of missing paddleboarder Simon Daniels is found in Dovestone Reservoir, Cheshire

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

24th Oct 2024, 6:38am
The body of a man who went missing while paddleboarding in a reservoir in Cheshire has been recovered.

A large initial search operation began at Dovestone Reservoir on Sunday following reports that two people had got into difficulty in the water, and only one had been rescued and taken to hospital, Greater Manchester Police said.

Emergency services, including the Coastguard and Mountain Rescue, participated in the operation.

Dovestone Reservoir in Cheshire
Dovestone Reservoir in Cheshire

At 6.15pm on Wednesday, the missing man’s body was recovered by a police underwater search team.

The identity of the missing man was confirmed as Simon Daniels from Cheshire, the force added.

Detective Inspector Laura Crossley from Oldham CID said: “Throughout this tragic incident we have been in close contact with Simon’s family and will continue to offer them our support as they come to terms with their loss.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and the scene has now been closed. A report is being prepared for the corner.”

“We appreciate the public’s support in enabling search teams to carry out their investigations, we understand the inconvenience this may have caused over the last few days, but it was important we conducted a full and thorough search for Simon.”

