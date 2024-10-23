Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The crew of the food travel show Adam Richman Eats Britain fell victim to theft during a brief stop on their journey from Birmingham to London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Host and actor Adam Richman shared the details on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that the robbery occurred at a rest stop in Barnet, where the crew left their vehicle unattended for just four and a half minutes for a toilet break.

Upon returning, they discovered that the van had been “completely cleaned out”, losing all of their filming equipment, Richman’s personal luggage, a backpack with his laptop, and medications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richman then went on to take to X as the situation unfolded, explaining that while the rest stop's security footage was inaccessible until police arrived, he was able to track some of his stolen belongings due to GPS trackers on his possessions.

The real-time updates provided by his laptop's location led to various London addresses, as Richman shared in hopes of finding the thief.

The former Man vs Food host tweeted: “My MacBook is right here...It also happens to be accompanied by the last birthday card I ever got from my father and a book my mother gave me.” The laptop and other items were tracked to locations including Cricklewood Station and later to the Darband Restaurant on Kilburn High Road.

CCTV footage reviewed later showed a silver Ford hatchback, possibly a Fiesta, as the getaway vehicle used by the thief. The suspect, described as wearing a grey hoodie, was seen targeting other vans in the area around the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crew of the food travel show Adam Richman Eats Britain fell victim to theft during a brief stop on their journey from Birmingham to London. | Getty Images

Richman continued to share updates with his followers, urging caution: "PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO PERSONALLY INTERVENE OR FIND MY ITEMS YOURSELVES! I DON’T WANT ANY HARM TO COME TO ANYONE!" He said while he would no longer provide the exact locations of his belongings publicly, he had passed all information to the Metropolitan Police.

Adam Richman Eats Britain is a Food Network TV series where host Richman explores various locations across Britain to discover and sample the nation's most iconic and beloved foods.

A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 2.29pm on Wednesday, 23 October following reports of a theft from a van at London Gateway Services on the M1.

“Items including cameras and laptops were stolen. Officers are continuing enquiries . No arrests have been made at this stage.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD4451/23OCT. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”