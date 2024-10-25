Derwent Reservoir: American tourist finds body of dead man at Peak District beauty spot - police urge witness to come forward

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

25th Oct 2024, 7:20am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An American tourist has found the body of a dead man at the popular Peak District beauty spot Derwent Reservoir.

Officers with Derbyshire Constabulary now want to find the tourist who found the body while cops have ruled out any suspicious circumstances around the death. The force says the body was found at the car park close to the Upper Derwent Visitor Centre in the Hope Valley area of the Peak District.

The American tourist found the man’s body on Saturday 19 October, raising the alarm just before 4.30pm. The force added that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man in his 40s has tragically died at Derwent Reservoir. Derbyshire Police are trying to trace the American tourist who found him.A man in his 40s has tragically died at Derwent Reservoir. Derbyshire Police are trying to trace the American tourist who found him.
A man in his 40s has tragically died at Derwent Reservoir. Derbyshire Police are trying to trace the American tourist who found him. | National World

A spokesperson for the constabulary said: "The tourist left the scene before officers arrived and we are keen to speak to him as a witness. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances in relation to the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner. If you are the American tourist, or know who he is, then please contact us."

The force can be contacted online here or by calling 101. Anyone with information should quote reference 849-191024.

Related topics:Peak District

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice