An American tourist has found the body of a dead man at the popular Peak District beauty spot Derwent Reservoir.

Officers with Derbyshire Constabulary now want to find the tourist who found the body while cops have ruled out any suspicious circumstances around the death. The force says the body was found at the car park close to the Upper Derwent Visitor Centre in the Hope Valley area of the Peak District.

The American tourist found the man’s body on Saturday 19 October, raising the alarm just before 4.30pm. The force added that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the constabulary said: "The tourist left the scene before officers arrived and we are keen to speak to him as a witness. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances in relation to the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner. If you are the American tourist, or know who he is, then please contact us."

The force can be contacted online here or by calling 101. Anyone with information should quote reference 849-191024.