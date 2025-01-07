Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Skyscanner has revealed great flight deals and destinations offering the best bang for travellers’ buck in 2025.

Martin Nolan, Skyscanner’s Travel Expert, said that interest in travel is “already high going into 2025 and we know January is the most popular time for Brits planning their holidays.” He added: “Our latest Travel Trends forecast revealed the majority of UK respondents (80%) are planning to take the same number of trips, if not more this year, compared to 2024.

“As for where they're headed, the current top searched destinations show a mixture of long to medium and long haul destinations with travellers turning their attention to the likes of Bangkok, New York and Dubai. Skyscanner’s Everywhere search, which orders destinations by cheapest price, is also trending showing that cost is top of mind for many.”

Mr Nolan said that there are many great deals up for grabs in January as travel providers release their January sales and look to compete for demand. You can use Skyscanner’s handy flight search tools Cheapest Month, Explore Everywhere, and Savings Generator to find some great prices and start planning that all important trip. Skyscanner’s Savings Generator tool can also help you work out how long before your trip to book, the best day to fly and how much you’ll save by booking at a particular time before your flight.

Skyscanner has revealed great flight deals and destinations offering the best bang for travellers’ buck in 2025. (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg) | NationalWorld/Kim Mogg

According to Skyscanner this is the cheapest month to fly to popular destinations.

Cheapest month to fly to New York, March - prices starting from £271 return

Cheapest month to fly to Dubai, March - prices starting from £397 return

Cheapest month to fly to Bangkok, October - prices starting from £393 return

Listed below are Skyscanner’s top deals for summer 2025 departures under £50.

France from £43 return

Italy from £44 return

Spain from £45 return

Skyscanner’s annual Travel Trend report also revealed the trending destinations for this year. In the UK, SkyScanner’s research found travellers’ interest is increasingly turning towards lesser-known, underrated destinations. Reggio Calabria in Italy is the top trending destination for UK travellers, with searches up by a staggering 541 percent.

These are the top trending destinations for 2025 among UK travellers, according to SkyScanner

Reggio Calabria, Italy Tartu, Estonia Siem Reap, Cambodia Baltimore, USA Portsmouth, Dominica Córdoba, Spain Tromsø, Norway Panglao Bohol, Philippines Stuttgart, Germany Thiruvananthapuram, India