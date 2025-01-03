Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hungary has been named one of 10 “destinations to watch” for UK holidaymakers this year.

The central European country was included in the list by travel trade organisation Abta, which said it offers “beautiful countryside” and “delicious food and wine” at prices that “won’t break the bank”. Abta described capital Budapest as “one of the world’s greatest cities”, with highlights such as “a stunning art nouveau building” at one end of the Chain Bridge over the River Danube, and “truly stunning” spas and bath houses.

Tourists seeking other parts of Hungary can hike through forests near Lake Baloton or visit wineries in the area around the city of Tokaj. Among the other destinations on the list are: Hokkaido, an island in northern Japan; Le Marche in central Italy; and the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.

Listed below are 10 things you can go and see in Hungary.

1. Hungarian Parliament Building

The domed neo-Gothic structre was inspired by the British House of Parliament and serves as both a vibrant government center and a proud city landmark on the banks of the Danube. It is the landmark of Budapest.

Hungary has been named one of 10 “destinations to watch” for UK holidaymakers this year. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

2. Fisherman’s Bastion

Built during the 19th century for the Hungarian Millennium celebrations, this mock bastion features pointed towers and turrets, reminiscent of the fairytale castles in Disney World. You can get great views of Budapest.

3. Shoes on the Danube Bank

The Shoes On The Danube Bank is a memorial that was placed on the banks of the River Danube in 2005. The film director Can Togay created this memorial on the east bank which was sculptured by Gyula Pauer. It is in honour of the Jews who were massacred by fascists Hungarian troops belonging to the Arrow Cross Party during World War Two. The Jews stood at the banks of the River Danube and were ordered to remove their shoes - they were unceremoniously shot and pushed into the river with only their shoes remaining.

Shoes on the Danube Bank. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

4. St. Stephen's Basilica

Built between 1851 and 1905, this large parish church accommodates 8,500 people and features a magnificent 300-foot, neo-Renaissance dome. The site has been used for numerous coronations and royal weddings in the past. A ticket costs around £9 and allows you to visit the church, treasury, as well as the dome.

5. Central Market Hall

This market hall, also known as the Great Market Hall, is one of the largest indoor markets in Budapest and boasts beautiful neo-Gothic architecture. Here, you'll find lots of fresh produce, fish, meat, spices, cured meats, and dairy products. And on the upper floors, you can taste authentic Hungarian cuisine.

6. Danube River

The best way to see the magnificence is from the Danube. It splits Buda and Pest - and there are lovely walks along and beautiful bridges over.

7. Buda Castle

Sitting atop Castle Hill and overlooking the river Danube is Buda Castle, a sprawling castle and palatial complex that dates back to the 1700s. Here, you'll find art and history museums, massive courtyards, churches and chapels, restaurants, and iconic attractions like the Fisherman’s Bastion.

Buda Castle. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

8. Matthias Church

Used over the centuries as a coronation church for the Hungarian kings, the slender and graceful architecture of this beautiful church dominates the main square of the Castle area. Tickets to enter can be purchased opposite the church’s south side adjacent to where tickets for Fisherman’s Bastion are sold. There was also a very small gift shop inside.

9. Margit-sziget

Quiet walkways, flower gardens, romantic ruins and century-old trees make up this popular recreation spot located in the heart of Budapest. It is beautiful, tranquil and peaceful - a perfect respite from the busy city.

10. Széchenyi Lánchíd

Completed in 1849, this bridge was the first to be built across the Hungarian section of the Danube and is now considered to be one of the city's major landmarks. The views of both Buda and Pest are spectacular and you can view the other great bridges that span this most famous of rivers.