Eurostar has launched a flash sale with seats for just £35 to popular European destinations including Paris, Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

You can start 2025 off right by booking a seat to a popular European city through Eurostar for a weekend or night away. You ca grab seats for just £35 one way, and travel for less to Paris, Lille, Brussels, Amsterdam, or Rotterdam.

You don't need a Eurostar promo code for the sale. All you have to do is simply book to travel between London and Paris, Lille, or Brussels between 14 January and 03 April 2025 or from London to Amsterdam or Rotterdam between 14 January and 28 March 2025.

On its website Eurostar advises travellers to keep in mind that there are no direct return trains from the Netherlands until 10 February. Its sale, which is currently on now, ends at 22:59 on 9 January.

On X, formerly Twitter, one user shared that he had bagged a deal. He wrote: “£35 one way to Paris on Eurostar sale! March mini break BOOKED“.

As part of its terms and conditions Eurostar says that due to engineering work, trains will not operate on the following dates:

London St Pancras International to Rotterdam/Amsterdam: 02/03/2025, 08/03/2025, 09/03/2025, 15/03/2025, 16/03/2025, 23/03/2025

Rotterdam/Amsterdam to London St Pancras International: 02/03/2025, 08/03/2025, 09/03/2025, 15/03/2025, 16/03/2025, 23/03/2025