Rail operator Eurostar has announced that it will resume direct train services from London to a European city popular with British holidaymakers.

Eurostar announced it will resume direct trains from London to Amsterdam. It has been forced to operate services from Amsterdam to London via Brussels since June due to the redevelopment of Amsterdam’s Amsterdam Centraal station.

The cross-border train operator has now revealed the return of the direct Amsterdam-London service from 10 February 2025 following the completion of the new terminal in Amsterdam. The train operator will also continue to serve routes from Amsterdam to Paris and Brussels.

Currently Eurostar’s Amsterdam-London services include a 48-minute stop in Brussels Midi/Zuid station to carry out formalities such as passenger processing and customs checks. Gwendoline Cazenave, Eurostar’s CEO, said: “Eurostar is fully committed to a bright future in the Netherlands and we thank our partners NS and Prorail for their work with us to ensure direct services to London could return and those to Paris and Brussels could continue.

Rail operator Eurostar has announced that it will resume direct train services from London to a European city popular with British holidaymakers. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“We look forward to the opening of the new Amsterdam terminal, which is going to offer more space and an exceptional experience for customers.” Wouter Koolmees, CEO of NS Dutch Railways, added: “Direct Eurostar trains from Amsterdam to London is excellent news for our passengers and a significant contribution to realising climate goals. In combination with the new and enlarged check-in terminal in Amsterdam we can offer this direct connection to more passengers than before.”

Eurostar is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary. It now carries more than 18 million people a year, with some trains seating close to 900 passengers.