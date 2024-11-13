Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eurostar has announced a flash sale with 30% off all routes in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

The train company has launched a huge flash sale, with 30% off across all routes and booking classes. But, you’ll have to be quick as the sale will last for just three days, from November 12 to November 14.

The discount is only available for travel between November 26, 2024, and February 13, 2025. The fares are available across all their routes, from London to Paris, Lille, Brussels, Amsterdam and Rotterdam, but it’s worth noting that the Amsterdam and Rotterdam trains require a connection in Brussels. The sale also does not apply after February 9 for these two cities.

Tickets for a long weekend in Paris in February (January 31 to February 3) could be purchased for as little as £78 return, while you can get to Lille for £54 return on the same dates. The sale marks 30 years since the high-speed train service began, connecting the UK to mainland Europe.

Since then, the fleet of 28 trains has carried an estimated 150 million passengers. For European getaways, the Eurostar can be an efficient and cost-effective way to travel, as long as you can get to London first. Eurostar trains can reach speeds of up to 300 km/h on high-speed lines in France and Belgium, meaning the journey from London to Paris or Brussels is only around two hours.