I recently visited the popular European city Amsterdam and I was blown away by how much there is to do there.

From countless museums each with their own quirks, to various attractions and hundreds of TikToks all telling you to do different things - it is quite hard to nail down the best activities. I stayed at the wonderful Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam Hotel and during my stay I would say I did a range of activities that really showcased to me the highlights of Amsterdam.

So if you are planning a trip to the Dutch capital and are looking for inspiration on what to do - look no further. Listed below are my favourite activities that I did during my trip that I would recommend doing.

1. Visiting the Stedelijk Museum

This museum is a must-see when in Amsterdam. It is dedicated to modern and contemporary art and design, full of wonderful paintings and has a peaceful quite atmosphere in stark contrast to the bustling streets of the city.

If you can’t get in to the Rijksmuseum or Van Gogh Museum because you didn’t get tickets in advance, this is a very good alternative as there is no need to book. It is a lot less tourist-filled than the likes of the Van Gogh Museum.

There are works from famous artists including Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, as well as furniture exhibits. Entrance to the Stedelijk is free for children and young people under the age of 19. For adults it is around $22.50.

Stedelijk Museum is a must-see when in Amsterdam full of wonderful paintings. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

2. Paddleboarding

A great and fun way to see the city from another view and angle is by paddleboarding along the canals. You get views of the stunning houses while you pass boats and locals on the street. You can book your SUP board directly at Canal Sup Amsterdam which is located in the Baarsjes in Amsterdam-West.

It was one of the most fun activities I did in Amsterdam - and would definitely do it again! You can do a scenic tour through the city, swim or taste some nature passing our parks, and you can even do a pizza tour. Canal Sup Amsterdam offers different routes and tours on the SUP. Board rental costs from $15.

A great and fun way to see the city from another view and angle is by paddleboarding along the canals. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

3. Ripley's Believe It or Not!

One of the most fun museums I went to in Amsterdam. I had the best time in here, having such a laugh and finding everything hilarious. It is home of the bizarre and unbelievable with over 500 crazy, yet true items.

It is spread over seven floors and there is so much to see from standing next to a figure of the tallest man in the world to the vortex tunnel - which really had me thinking it was moving (if you know, you know). It is great if you are looking for something different to do. It costs $22.50 each.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! was one of the most fun museums I went to in Amsterdam. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

4. Booze cruise

This was, again, so much fun. I booked this via the GetYourGuide app - which I highly recommend downloading before your trip - and it was a great time with really friendly crew and beautiful scenery as we cruised through Amsterdam’s canals seeing the sights of the NEMO Science Museum and more.

The cruise departs from the city centre and returns to the same spot in which you started. We went for the cruise with unlimited drinks and snacks where the crew continually had our glasses filled and supplied us with crisps and cheeses. I think this is a must-do when in Amsterdam to experience cruising through the canals and is an alternative, fun way of seeing the sights.

Friendly crew and beautiful scenery - I would highly recommend doing a booze cruise in Amsterdam. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

5. Bike tour

When in Amsterdam you have to do a bike tour. All of the locals travel around on bikes, so to see the city like you are local, you need to try this. I thoroughly enjoyed biking around the city.

I was a bit scared at first as locals came whizzing past and around me, but I soon got used to the rules of the road and picked up my confidence. AmsterBike offers three-hour bike tours that has a break stop at Vondelpark, a stunning park that is also a must-see in Amsterdam.

A stop along the bike tour is Vondelpark - a stunning place to sit down and relax. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

You cycle past trendy boutiques and hip eateries in the Jordaan and De Pijp district, as well as ride around the famous Museum Quarter. This tour is available with either a live English or German-speaking guide or an audio guide in French or Spanish. It costs around $30 per person.