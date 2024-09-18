Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I stayed at a canal-side hotel in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, and I could not recommend staying here enough.

The Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam Hotel is everything you could want from a hotel and more - and is in the perfect location to explore the popular European city, Amsterdam. The hotel itself is located between a picturesque canal and the famous Museum Square, and is a short walk away from museums, a beautiful park, attractions, restaurants and bars.

Nearby is the Stedelijk Museum, the Van Gogh Museum, and the Rijksmuseum - and the popular Heineken Experience is even located opposite the hotel on the other side of the canal. Vondelpark is a short walk, or bike ride away (if you really want to live like a local while you are there) and at the park you can enjoy the beautiful scenery. The hotel has bikes that can be rented from those that stay at the property, allowing you to explore even more of Amsterdam!

The Rijksmuseum, the Van Gogh Museum, the Stedelijk Museum and the Moco Museum are all within a kilometer of the hotel’s front door. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

As sustenance is part of Avani’s dining and drinking experience, the food that is offered in the hotel is all fresh, healthy and chosen to give guests quality produce. I must say that the breakfast at the hotel everyday was divine with choices of a healthy cooked breakfast, spreads, cereals and the chance to order from a menu - and I went for the Dutch Pancakes (Poffertjes) every time. When I say they were heavenly, I mean it. The food at the hotel I cannot fault one bit.

The hotel itself is a 163-room canal-side property offering a relaxed stay for both business and leisure travellers. My room had a beautiful view of the canal and I was treated to views of boats peacefully sailing past every day. There are sofas by the window and it is perfect just to sit there, relax, and enjoy watching people of the city go by. The rooms themselves are very spacious, with comfy beds, a great shower - and it even comes with a yoga mat.

The hotel itself is a 163-room canal-side property offering a relaxed stay for both business and leisure travellers. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The hotel is modern and there is always a genuine element of care with the staff at hotel being so friendly, and welcoming, from the receptionists to the cleaners. The general manager, Jens Lambrecht, was fantastic with his commitment to detail and passion for the hotel - always saying hi to all of the guests coming in and out of the property. It was really lovely, and rare nowadays.

Despite being the near hustle and bustle of the main attractions, the location of the hotel is surprisingly quiet and peaceful which was lovely. The hotel has access to some of Amsterdam’s most unique experiences, such as stand-up paddle boarding on the canals and a street art walking tour with local group, Girls Who Magazine.

The hotel features The Pantry, where you can enjoy drinks and snacks 24/7 - and this is a great idea as if you need a quick bite to eat or a bottle of water before you head out for the day. Also, if you’re keen to work out, there’s a 24-hour, fully equipped gym with a treadmill, bike, weights and more. The gym even comes with towels, and apples for a post-workout snack. The air-conditioning sadly wasn’t working during the time I was there but manager Jens assured the hotel is working to fix this right away.

The hotel features The Pantry, where you can enjoy drinks and snacks 24/7. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Guests have the option to choose their room type with options including Standard Rooms, Superior Rooms, Deluxe Rooms and Junior Suites. Many of these guest rooms overlook rows of traditional Amsterdam houses, but the upper scale rooms on the sixth and seventh floor feature floor-to-ceiling windows that boast magnificent and breath-taking canal views. Opening rates start from £165 per room, per night based on two people sharing, including breakfast.

Amsterdam is a very popular European city and I would highly recommend visiting. But, even more so, I would highly recommend staying at this hotel. When I return to Amsterdam to explore more I will be staying here. It ticked off boxes for so many things from location, food, to room standards. Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam Hotel, you have outdone yourself.