Travel experts have unveiled the best dates to fly to avoid the crowds this autumn and the most popular destinations.

According to Expedia, UK holidaymakers are embracing new and exciting destinations this autumn in France, Italy, Turkey and Poland as they look to plan short-haul getaways over the next three months. Expedia adds that holiday prices during autumn are around 15% percent lower than in summer.

Melanie Fish, Expedia Group Brands spokesperson, said: “Summer sun escapes are a firm fixture on Brits’ calendars, but shoulder season should be about spontaneity if you want to save hundreds of pounds on your trip. Other Autumn savings tips include booking two weeks out which can save on average £120.

“The best flight deals are showing from 22 to 29 September and to avoid the hotel crowds, plan a break on 10 or 17 December.” According to Expedia, the cheapest dates to fly this autumn are 22, 23 or 24 September and the most expensive dates to fly are 19, 20, or 21 December.

The less busy times to fly are 10 or 17 December and the busiest time will be on 20 and 21 October. Expedia adds that the cheapest times to book a hotel this Autumn will be on 20 November or 11 December and the most expensive will be on 14 or 21 October.

Expedia told NationalWorld that for the best deals, travellers should look to book their flights 14 to 20 days before travel, saving them on average £120 compared to booking 91 days or more out. Travellers should also buy flight tickets for 22 to 29 September for travel as average ticket prices (ATPs) for flights will be nearly £100 cheaper than the Autumn average, and £50 cheaper than summer ATPs. For hotel stays, travellers should target the 3 to 9 November, when average daily rates are £15 cheaper per night than the seasonal average and summer stays.

Flight searches have surged for Brits looking to discover new, under-the-radar European cities this Autumn such as Tirana in Albania and Bucharest in Romania. Listed below are the most popular autumn destinations based on the largest number of hotel searches.

1. London

2. New York

3. Paris

4. Edinburgh

5. Amsterdam

6. Dubai

7. Manchester

8. Tenerife

9. Birmingham

10. Rome

Listed below are the top 10 fastest-growing autumn destinations, based on the biggest increase in hotel searches, according to Expedia.

1. Saint Malo, France

2. Didim, Turkey

3. Syracuse, Italy

4. Beijing, China

5. Palermo, Italy

6. Tromso, Norway

7. Brescia, Italy

8. Poznan, Poland

9. Tangier, Morocco

10. Ischia, Italy