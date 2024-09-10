Travel experts have shared advice on how to bag cheap flights as winter sun holidays are “typically one of the more expensive times to get away”.

Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s Destinations & Trends Expert, says that as the winter months roll in and shoulder season it is the “perfect time to explore without the crowds, plus you’ll be able to take advantage of some great deals.” She said: “At this time of year the days are getting shorter and colder and summer can feel like a distant memory leaving you in desperate need of a pre-winter vitamin D hit. The good news is that in the Southern Hemisphere the sun is still shining, making it the ideal place to escape the rain and cold of Britain.”

Ms Lindsay has offered her top tips for cutting travel costs and bagging cheap flights. She said: “Searching by multiple dates and airports will give you the best chance of a bargain. Because some dates are more popular than others, prices will vary.

The ‘whole month’ search tool on Skyscanner allows you to see cheap flights at a glance and pick the right deal for you. Consider traveling a day before or a day after your original departure dates, flying on less popular days of the week is always cheaper.”

She also said customers should question whether there is a comparable trip to a different destination. She added: “You see a deal from one airline to popular location like Naples, but is there a better price when you consider somewhere less well known, like underrated Bari in Puglia instead?”.

Travel experts have shared advice on how to bag cheap flights as winter sun holidays are “typically one of the more expensive times to get away”. (Photo: Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images) | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Ms Lindsay says “changing up the airlines you choose to fly with can also seriously cut costs”, and “fares don’t have to be booked as returns.” She said: “Look at flying out with one airline and back with another to save money. You can easily compare prices on Skyscanner’s cheapest month tool.”

Another piece of advice is to set up price alerts to ensure you’re the first to know as prices drop with any additional discounts or added supply. You can mark a flight you’re interested in and Skyscanner will email you whenever the price goes up or down.

Ms Lindsay also encourages travellers to “re-embrace your spontaneous side and let Skyscanner’s algorithm find the cheapest deal.” She said: “Just type in ‘Everywhere’ with your travel dates and the site will show you all the destinations that can be reached from your departure point listed in order of price so you can choose the most cost effective one.”

TravelSupermarket has also shared with NationalWorld its own set of tips and hacks for finding great deals. Listed below is its top advice for finding cheap flights.

1. Consider all your options

If you live within driving distance of several airports, it’s worth comparing the flight prices from a range of destinations to see if there are any great deals. This can be particularly useful during school holidays when term dates can vary between local authorities – for example, if you live in Leeds and know that Manchester schools aren't off, check prices at Manchester Airport too.

Another tactic to find low fares is to travel outside of school holidays, at anti-social times or mid-week as, with reduced demand, flight prices tend to be lower. Wherever possible, avoid travelling at weekends. If you can, be flexible with your dates and look at a few different departure and arrival dates to find the best deals.

2. Timing is key

Flights go on sale throughout the year but knowing when to look for them can help you to bag a bargain. Generally, the earlier you book, the lower the price of the flight.

Low-cost airlines release flights at certain intervals throughout the year. Flights with scheduled airlines, such as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, usually go on sale around 11 months before the flight departure date. If you have any trips you know you'll take next year, scribble flight release dates in your diary.

Charter flights to big holiday destinations (sold by tour operators) can be on sale as early as 18 months in advance, but prices are rarely low when they first go on sale as many are linked to package holidays. These flights are sometimes discounted at the last minute, however, as seats need to be filled. So, if you can be flexible and don’t mind making all of your travel plans just before you go, this could be a cheaper choice.

3. Shop around

Before you book your flights, look at prices from a number of different companies side-by-side to make sure you have found the best deal. Price comparison sites such as TravelSupermarket are a great place to do this. You’ll save both time and money by comparing prices from traditional tour operators such as TUI as well as online travel agents such as lastminute.com and Expedia, so you will quickly see who is offering the best deal for you.

And don’t forget about travel agents on the high street (or by telephone) as an option, too. They are still offered special deals from scheduled carriers and can provide invaluable advice when you are putting together once-in-a-lifetime trips or round-the-world adventures.

4. Check what’s included in child fares

Not all airlines charge the same price for children and infants (children under the age of two), so don’t forget to factor this into your overall price. Infants will pay a flat one-off fee or a percentage of the adult price if you don’t want a separate seat for them, while children only get discounts on certain carriers, such as British Airways, on some flights if they’re under 12 years of age (check each carrier’s child ticket policy before you book).

5. Don’t get caught out paying for extras

Extras such as charges for checked-in bags, prices to reserve seats and meal costs can all add up, so only buy what you need. If you are going on a city break or short trip, consider whether you can get away with hand luggage only – not only will this save you money, but it will also allow you to stroll out of the airport while other passengers are waiting next to the luggage carousel.

Additionally, don’t forget about food. If a meal isn’t included in your flight price, take a packed lunch instead of buying snacks on board and save your spending money for meals out when you have reached your destination.

6. Find out about the cheapest deals first

For the best chance of snapping up great offers, sign up to newsletters so you are alerted as soon as a deal is on the market. Jack’s Flight Club is a good option if you can be flexible on your dates and destination as you’ll receive alerts covering everything from long-haul error fares to sale prices on short-haul routes. Or, sign up directly to airlines’ newsletters to be the first to hear about sales – British Airways, Air France, easyJet and Ryanair are some good picks.