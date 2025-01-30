Best beaches in Mallorca: Spanish locals unveil the best spots to visit that are absent of tourists and are hidden gems
Spanish news website Ultima Hora has uncovered a handful of secluded beaches in the popular holiday destination Mallorca that deserve far more attention. The beaches offer crystalline waters, fine sand, and unspoiled landscapes.
Travel sources such as TripAdvisor and Lonely Planet have singled out a few of these gems for their pristine environment and unique local appeal. According to those who participate in online travel discussions, these beaches encompass everything from vast unurbanised stretches to tranquil coves perfect for snorkelling.
These coastal spots have soared in popularity is the combination of lush scenery, turquoise waters, and accessibility. Many visitors praise the simplicity of renting a car or taking public transport to reach these enclaves of peace, where typical tourist crowds are pleasantly absent.
Listed below are the beaches to visit according to locals - as reported by Ultima Hora and the Majorca Daily Bulletin.
1. Es Trenc
This beach showcases a remarkable fusion of crystal-clear water, pale sands, and salt marshes. Legally safeguarded as a natural park, Es Trenc also neighbours historic salt flats, where the renowned “flor de sal” is harvested. It has an expansive shoreline is ideal for long strolls, and most areas offer enough space to spread out.
2. Cala Agulla
Cala Agulla, a short distance from Capdepera, seamlessly merges golden sands and a forested backdrop, forming a gateway to one of the most ecologically diverse areas on the island. Located within the confines of the Península de Llevant Natural Park, Cala Agulla is appreciated for its coastal dunes and thriving native vegetation.
3. S’Amarador
Within the Mondragó Natural Park lies S’Amarador, a lesser-known but much-beloved beach that captivates visitors with its intense turquoise water and tranquil surroundings. A thick canopy of pine forests frames the coastline, offering welcome shade and creating a pleasing temperature balance on hot days. Families appreciate the shallow seabed, which invites children to splash around safely.
4. Cala Torta
This beach is an oasis hidden along a rugged northern stretch of coastline. Bordered by dramatic rocky cliffs, this beach invites travellers to immerse themselves in a landscape dominated by raw, natural elements.
