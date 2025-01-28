Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Which? has unveiled the package holiday destinations that are more expensive for holidaymakers this year compared to 2024.

Package holiday prices for summer 2025 are up 4.2% (£50pp), on average, compared with last year, according to new analysis of more than 8,000 holiday prices by Which? Travel. The steepest increases are for Bulgaria, Italy, Portugal and Cyprus.

Packages to the Black Sea coast of Bulgaria have increased the most, from £1,038pp in 2024, to £1,157pp – an 11.5% increase. This means a couple booking a week's summer holiday now will have to spend £238 more, on average, than they would have last year.

Holidaymakers will also have to find an extra £80pp or more for week-long package holidays to Italy (up 7.4%), Portugal (up 6.8%) and Cyprus (up 6.4%) this summer. Listed below are the package holiday destinations that are more expensive in 2025.

1. Bulgaria: £119 more expensive this year compared to last.

2. Italy: £86 more expensive

3. Portugal: £86 more expensive

4. Cyprus: £80 more expensive

5. Turkey: £57 more expensive

6. Croatia: £38 more expensive

7. Spain (mainland): £29 more expensive

Which? says that one of the biggest reasons for the price increases “is continued high demand for holidays.” It says: “Simply put, providers will charge as much as customers are willing to pay. Rising hotel energy and aviation-fuel costs have added to the problem, as have a lack of air-traffic-control capacity on key routes, and backlogs in delivering new planes.”

How to find cheaper package holidays in 2025

Listed below is advice Which? gives to holidaymakers wanting to find cheap package holidays this year.

1. Book in January: Holidaymakers can save hundreds of pounds by booking an August summer holiday early - ideally right now, in January.

2. Book the right destinations: Which? says it has price checked more than 6,000 summer holidays to find the cheapest destinations in 2025. While Bulgaria may have seen the biggest price rises this year, it’s still in the top three for value, along with Dalaman (Turkey) and Agadir (Morocco). The Canary Islands and certain parts of mainland Spain are among the cheapest for all-inclusive breaks.

3. Go in late August: If you can’t travel out of season (September is the best bet for shoulder-season savings), then go in the last week of the school summer holidays.

4. Consider all-inclusive: Because all-inclusive holidays include all your meals and extras, they can help save money and control your costs.

5. Compare tour operator prices: You can find benchmark pricing and ratings for dozens of companies in Which?’s reviews of the Best package holiday providers, based on our survey of nearly 20,000 holidays.