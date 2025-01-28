Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A warning is being issued to holidaymakers after a two-year-old toddler has been savaged by a wild animal at a popular tourist hotspot.

A two-year-old girl has been savaged by a dingo in the third reported attack in as many days at a tourist hotspot in Australia. The youngster was rushed to hospital with wounds to her leg after the attack at Lake McKenzie on K’gari or Fraser Island, in Queensland, at around 1pm on Sunday (26 January).

Park rangers first gave treatment at the scene to the girl who had been bitten by the dingo in the car park at Boorangaroo and then she was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital. Lake McKenzie attracts many tourists for swimming and other water sports.

Queensland Ambulance reportedly said that paramedics met the girl on the island and that she was in a stable condition. It comes after two kids, aged four and 12, were reportedly charged by a dingo while they were swimming in shallow water at the lake.

The younger sibling was bitten on the left shoulder and she had cuts which were not serious. It is understood that the mother went to the aid of the children and the father chased off the dingo but the animal continued to loiter in the area.

Head ranger Linda Behrendorff told ABC News: “Some dingoes will target children because they are seen as the weaker links of the pack. This is why it is so important to keep children within arm’s reach.

“We have increased our ranger patrols during this busy long weekend period, but urge people to remain vigilant, particularly parents with young children. Visitors must not be complacent. People need to understand their risk when travelling to K’gari. Our message is simple: Be dingo-safe!”

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) said in a statement that it is now looking to see if it needs to take action following the series of incidents, reported news.com.au. It also warned tourists to be wary of the dingoes especially at this time of the year with younger animals possibly targeting humans.