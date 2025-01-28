Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A British tourist has died after being swept into the sea by a wave in Tenerife.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The holidaymaker, 60, was one of three people who got into difficulties at Los Gigantes natural swimming pool. Emergency crews including a rescue helicopter and firefighters rushed to the scene at around midday yesterday (Monday 27 January).

A man was found face-down in the sea and choppered to a nearby football ground. Despite best efforts to revive him after he went into cardiac arrest, he could not be saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other two people swept into the sea, both women, managed to reach safety themselves. One was taken to a health centre with minor injuries and the other was treated for a panic attack.

Police have not commented yet. The tragedy occurred at the Los Gigantes natural pool in the municipality of Santiago del Teide, also known as Crab Island Pool on the island's west.

A British tourist has died after being swept into the sea by a wave in Tenerife. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Although a concrete wall protects bathers, online travel site warnings advise tourists to stay out of the pool when ocean waves are high because they can wash back. Local officials have been urging people in the Canary Islands to take care near the sea this week because of the strong swell and heavy waves.

A spokesman for a regional government-run emergency response coordination centre said: “Emergency services intervened in the rescue of three people who had got into difficulties in the sea in Tenerife. It occurred near to the Crab Island natural pool in the municipality of Santiago del Teide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The alarm was raised just before midday yesterday, when we were told three people had been swept by a wave into the sea. A man aged 60 died. He was found face down in the water and rescued by helicopter and taken to a nearby football pitch.”

The spokesman added: “It was confirmed he was still in cardiac arrest when the helicopter touched down and efforts to revive him and save his life proved unsuccessful. A 50-year-old woman was initially transferred to a nearby health centre. She had minor injuries to her lower limbs.

“She and another woman who was suffering a panic attack but didn’t need to be taken to hospital managed to get out of the water themselves." A post-mortem later today is expected to show if the victim drowned or died from injuries he sustained when he was dragged into the ocean by a wave.