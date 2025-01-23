Roldanillo Colombia: Tourist, 38, plunges to death in horror skydiving accident after 'slipping out of harness' moments before landing
Paulina Biskup, 38, fell victim in the tragedy in Colombia on Tuesday (21 January) which left her onlooking friends and partner screaming in terror. Disturbing footage showed Paulina clearly struggling to maintain control of her parachute as she swung wildly in the air.
The brutal winds throw her around mercilessly, until the Polish national cannot take anymore. She fell to her death after slipping from her harness, which was thought to not have been properly secured before she took off.
As she hit the ground, shrieks can be heard as the clearly distressed victim suffered in her final moments. Paulina's parachute slowly drifts to the ground, just after its user fell from it.
Local media report that Paulina was declared dead on the scene, after emergency rescue teams rushed to try and save her. An unnamed official told local media: “It seems she didn’t fasten her harness properly, which caused her to fall.” It is not yet known if her harness was checked by someone else before she took off.
She was jumping with her partner and friends, who were forced to watch while their loved one and friend struggled to control her equipment. Paulina was living in Dublin, Ireland at the time, where she graduated from Trinity College Dublin in 2010, according to social media. The authorities in Roldanillo have confirmed that an investigation into the accident is underway.
