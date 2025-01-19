Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A tourist and a paragliding instructor were killed after the rope snapped causing the pair to fall into a ravine in the coastal India state of Goa.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed the incident today (Sunday 19 January). Shivani Dable, 27, from Pune, Maharashtra, and Sumal Nepali, 26, a Nepalese national, died near Querim beach after the rope of their parachute snapped midair, causing them to fall into the ravine.

The incident took place at around 4.30pm on Saturday. Police filed a complaint against the paragliding company’s owner, Shekhar Raizada, accusing him of endangering life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the complaint, the paraglider plunged into the ravine soon after taking off from a cliff. Police were investigating if negligence or inadequate safety measures contributed to the fatal mishap.

A tourist and a paragliding instructor were killed after the rope snapped causing the pair to fall into a ravine in the coastal India state of Goa. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Police said Dable had come to Goa with a friend for a vacation and was participating in a paragliding session when the accident happened. She and the instructor were taken to a hospital with fractures and other injuries. The hospital declared them “brought dead”, a phrase commonly used when a person is already deceased when they arrive at a hospital or medical facility.

Goa is India’s smallest state by area and is situated along its western coast. It attracts millions of domestic and foreign tourists annually to its scenic beaches and idyllic landscapes, especially in the months of December and January.