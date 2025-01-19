Goa India: Tourist, 27, and instructor killed in paragliding accident after rope snaps
Police confirmed the incident today (Sunday 19 January). Shivani Dable, 27, from Pune, Maharashtra, and Sumal Nepali, 26, a Nepalese national, died near Querim beach after the rope of their parachute snapped midair, causing them to fall into the ravine.
The incident took place at around 4.30pm on Saturday. Police filed a complaint against the paragliding company’s owner, Shekhar Raizada, accusing him of endangering life.
According to the complaint, the paraglider plunged into the ravine soon after taking off from a cliff. Police were investigating if negligence or inadequate safety measures contributed to the fatal mishap.
Police said Dable had come to Goa with a friend for a vacation and was participating in a paragliding session when the accident happened. She and the instructor were taken to a hospital with fractures and other injuries. The hospital declared them “brought dead”, a phrase commonly used when a person is already deceased when they arrive at a hospital or medical facility.
Goa is India’s smallest state by area and is situated along its western coast. It attracts millions of domestic and foreign tourists annually to its scenic beaches and idyllic landscapes, especially in the months of December and January.
