An iconic ice cave in an Argentinian resort town nicknamed "the End of the World" for its closeness to the South Pole that was popular with tourists has collapsed.

The Jimbo Cave, in Ushuaia, in Tierra del Fuego National Park, which is the southernmost tip of South America, collapsed in the last few days.

Heartbreaking footage shows the collapsed cave. Where there once stood a massive circular hole into the earth, now lies only rubble.

The Cueva de Jimbo cave, in Ushuaia, Argentina, main picture before the collapse and inset, afterwards | NewsX

Locals and travellers have reacted with consternation at the collapse.

The cave, known for its uniqueness and attractiveness, had for years been a meeting place and adventure spot, attracting visitors from all over the world.

Its structural integrity, however, was considered fragile, according to warnings from experts and mountain enthusiasts, who feared that a collapse could occur at any moment.

Local media reports said that the collapse was confirmed in the early hours of 12th January.

Cordoba native Mica Scapino shared before and after photos of the cave and said on X: "Jimbo Cave was an ice formation in Ushuaia that created a very nice natural tunnel and a few hours ago it finally collapsed (how lucky were those who were able to see it in person)."

Since 2021, the National Park authorities had been warning about the danger of approaching the 'Jimbo Cave', so they had prohibited entry.

In 2022, a huge piece of ice detached from the ceiling of a cave and crushed a Brazilian tourist to death.

Story: NewsX