Beauty queen Gabrielly Palacio who allegedly threw a firecracker at a cat is stripped of Miss Araucario title - and could face jail

By Michael Leidig
3 minutes ago
A Brazilian beauty queen stripped of her crown after a video surfaced where she allegedly attacked a cat with a firecracker is facing a possible jail sentence.

The incident occurred in Araucaria, a city in the state of Parana, Brazil, apparently around the New Year. The video shows beauty queen Gabrielly Palacio, 19, lighting a firecracker and throwing it towards a cat while laughing with a friend.

Following the video's release, Palacio was stripped of her Miss Araucaria 2024 title by the pageant organisers. Animal rights activists have widely condemned the act and demanded legal action.

Gabrielly Vitoria, 19, poses in undated photo. She lost her Miss Araucaria titleGabrielly Vitoria, 19, poses in undated photo. She lost her Miss Araucaria title
Gabrielly Vitoria, 19, poses in undated photo. She lost her Miss Araucaria title | @gaby_vvp/NF/newsX

Under Brazilian law, animal abuse is punishable by up to five years in prison. Local authorities have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

The beauty queen has not issued a public statement regarding the allegations.

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with many users criticising her actions and calling for accountability.

One user wrote: “This is absolutely disgusting. She should face the full consequences of her actions.”

Another commenter said: “It’s sad to see someone in her position behaving like this. A crown comes with responsibility.”

A different user argued: “I think she needs education on animal rights rather than punishment. People make mistakes.”

The case has renewed calls for stricter enforcement of animal protection laws in Brazil.

