Brazilian singer Lucas Lucco apologises after his genitals accidentally appear in shower video
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident involved Lucas Lucco, a prominent singer and actor in Brazil, and occurred on December 17, 2024.
The video, originally posted on Lucco's TikTok, where he has more than four million followers, features the singer in the shower showcasing his muscular, tattooed body while explaining his skincare routine. Unintentionally, the footage briefly revealed more than the singer claimed he intended to show.
After going viral on social media, Lucco deleted the video from his account.
Commenting on the incident, the singer said his brother alerted him about the video and its unintended content.
Lucco explained: "I got home, and my brother was calling me. He told me people were calling him and saying they had seen scenes of me naked were leaked. I said: 'Naked? What do you mean? It was only then that I realised what had happened and that something unexpected had appeared."
The video, despite being deleted shortly after it was posted, had already been widely shared by internet users.
Laughing about the situation, Lucco added: "I did delete it but I asked myself what’s the point? Everyone has already seen it."
Some social media users reacted positively to the leak, while others criticised the exposure.
User 'principedorock' commented: "Lucas Lucco slips up and shows everything during his shower routine."
Another user remarked: "Lucas Lucco really confused TikTok with a private diary. What was he thinking?"
A third user joked: "I never thought I’d see Lucas Lucco’s private parts in my lifetime, but now I can die in peace."
Lucco clarified that the recording of his private parts was unintentional and emphasised that his TikTok account is meant to share moments from his daily life with fans.
Born in Patrocinio, Minas Gerais, Lucas is a well-known figure in Brazil’s music scene. He rose to fame with hits such as Mozao and Coracao Mais Gelado, blending country with pop and funk influences. In addition to his music career, he has appeared in soap operas, including the TV Globo show Malhacao.
Story: NewsX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.