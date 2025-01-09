Nelson Mandela's grandson Mbuso arrested after carjacking incident
The incident occurred in Johannesburg, where the hijacked Toyota Corolla was found at Mandela's Houghton residence on January 8.
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) reported that five suspects, including Mandela's grandson, named as 33-year-old Mbuso Mandela, were apprehended at the property.
The victim was unharmed during the hijacking and filed a report with the South African Police Service in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, located about 20 miles from Johannesburg. The suspects are expected to face charges of carjacking and possession of unlicensed firearms.
This is not the first time Mbuso has faced legal issues. In May 2022, he was arrested in Morningside, Sandton, for possession of an unlicensed firearm and drugs.
In 2015, Mbuso was charged with allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Johannesburg, though the case was later withdrawn.
Nelson Mandela, South Africa's first democratically elected president, is revered for his role in ending apartheid and promoting reconciliation. His Houghton home, where the recent arrest took place, has been a symbol of his legacy.
The involvement of his grandson in criminal activities at this residence has sparked public concern.
Ndileka Mandela, another of Mandela's granddaughters, expressed her dismay on social media, stating: "There's a saying: You can't choose your family. It's really unfortunate xa uzelwe nezikitso (lunatics)." (sic)
The arrested individuals are expected to appear in court soon. The Mandela family has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.
Story: NewsX
