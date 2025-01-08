Influencer Ana Paula Alves attacked by ex-husband wielding a pool cue in Brazil
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Digital creator Ana Paula Alves, 28, who has 973,000 followers on TikTok, was rushed to the Cariri Regional Hospital, in the city of Juazeiro Do Norte in the Brazilian state of Ceara, after the brutal assault by her ex in the early hours of Sunday, January 5.
Graphic photographs show her seriously injured with cuts and bruises on her face after Ana Paula was attacked.
Her home was also robbed, with the footage showing items scattered all over the floor after the intruder apparently ransacked the property.
The crook turned out to be Ana Paula's ex-husband, named as Breno Rodovalho, a drug user and the son of a local councilwoman, broke into her home hours before carrying out the brutal attack with a cue stick.
He is on the run, with the authorities now understood to be actively searching for him.
Ana Paula is said to be receiving support from her family and friends, who are deeply shaken by the vicious attack. They say the couple were separated at the time of the incident, and had a turbulent "on and off" relationship. The police investigation into the attack and robbery is ongoing.
Story: NewsX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.