An influencer was left bruised and bloodied after being beaten by her ex-husband with a pool cue.

Digital creator Ana Paula Alves, 28, who has 973,000 followers on TikTok, was rushed to the Cariri Regional Hospital, in the city of Juazeiro Do Norte in the Brazilian state of Ceara, after the brutal assault by her ex in the early hours of Sunday, January 5.

Influencer Ana Paula Alves, 28, who was attacked by her ex-husband in Araripe, Brazil | @anapaulaalves_ofc/NF/newsX

Graphic photographs show her seriously injured with cuts and bruises on her face after Ana Paula was attacked.

Her home was also robbed, with the footage showing items scattered all over the floor after the intruder apparently ransacked the property.

Injured influencer Ana Paula Alves, 28, undated. She was attacked by her ex-husband in Araripe, Brazil | @anapaulaalves_ofc/NF/newsX

The crook turned out to be Ana Paula's ex-husband, named as Breno Rodovalho, a drug user and the son of a local councilwoman, broke into her home hours before carrying out the brutal attack with a cue stick.

He is on the run, with the authorities now understood to be actively searching for him.

Ana Paula is said to be receiving support from her family and friends, who are deeply shaken by the vicious attack. They say the couple were separated at the time of the incident, and had a turbulent "on and off" relationship. The police investigation into the attack and robbery is ongoing.

