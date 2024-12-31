Man burns down Russian bar because he does not like the owner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This shocking video shows a man burning down a bar allegedly because he does not like its owner.

Footage captured in Cherkessk, in the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic of Russia, depicts the masked man entering the bar and pouring petrol all over the cash desk on December 27. Next he set the place on fire as the employee ran for her life.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic said in a statement obtained by Clipzilla: "Colleagues from the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic have arrested a suspect who set fire to a bar.

"The police in Cherkessk received a report about an unknown individual wearing a mask who entered a 24-hour bar late at night, poured a flammable liquid inside, set it on fire, and then fled the scene. The fire caused damage to property amounting to more than 2.5 million roubles (£18,000).

"As a result of operational-investigative activities, the police identified the suspect and, with the support of the Russian Guard, arrested him. During questioning, the man explained that he had set the bar on fire due to personal animosity towards the owner.

"An investigator from the Investigative Department of the OVD of Cherkessk has initiated a criminal case under part 2 of Article 167 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The suspect has been placed under house arrest as a preventive measure."

