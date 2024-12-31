Tourists flee massive wave as storm surge hits beach in Chile
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident took place in Vina del Mar, in Chile's Valparaiso region, with reports saying the phenomenon, described as an "abnormal surge", also affected beaches in Peru and Ecuador over the weekend.
The footage shows the sea swelling as the massive wave prepares to hit the shore. As it hits, the beach is swamped and tourists flee for their lives.
According to the Valparaiso Meteorological Centre, the storm surge is expected to continue until today, 31st December and is the result of strong storms at sea.
Second Lieutenant Gabriel Aguayo, from the Port Authority of Valparaiso, reported that it was decided to close Avenida Peru in its entirety to avoid greater risks.
In addition, maritime police personnel are carrying out preventive patrols throughout the area. David Lopez, captain of the Port of Valparaiso, said that traditional fireworks due to be set off this evening to mark the New Year will be "subject to sea conditions" and that, if necessary, decisions will be made such as suspending the boarding of passengers or installing rafts for said fireworks.
Story: NewsX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.