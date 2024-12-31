Tourists flee massive wave as storm surge hits beach in Chile

By Joseph Golder
31st Dec 2024, 10:50am
This footage shows tourists fleeing as a massive wave hits a beach after sea swells were reported in the area.

The incident took place in Vina del Mar, in Chile's Valparaiso region, with reports saying the phenomenon, described as an "abnormal surge", also affected beaches in Peru and Ecuador over the weekend.

The footage shows the sea swelling as the massive wave prepares to hit the shore. As it hits, the beach is swamped and tourists flee for their lives.

According to the Valparaiso Meteorological Centre, the storm surge is expected to continue until today, 31st December and is the result of strong storms at sea.

Second Lieutenant Gabriel Aguayo, from the Port Authority of Valparaiso, reported that it was decided to close Avenida Peru in its entirety to avoid greater risks.

In addition, maritime police personnel are carrying out preventive patrols throughout the area. David Lopez, captain of the Port of Valparaiso, said that traditional fireworks due to be set off this evening to mark the New Year will be "subject to sea conditions" and that, if necessary, decisions will be made such as suspending the boarding of passengers or installing rafts for said fireworks.

