Terrified fans - including a 10-year-old girl - were crushed when a mob of thousands flocked to a waffle shop after a football idol posted he was going there for a snack.

Police in the German capital Berlin say six were injured in horrifying scenes, including the 10-year-old who was rushed to hospital with chest pains.

The crush began after Hertha BSC winger Nader Jindaoui had told his 5.6 million followers on TikTok and Instagram he would be visiting the store on December 29. Jindaoui promised to hand out free fruit smoothies he had created to the first 300 fans who turned up.

The 2,000-strong crowd at the Wonder Waffel shop and right Nader Jindaoui inside the store

To make matters worse, he posted that he would be accompanied by his influencer wife Louisa who has nearly 2.5 million social media followers of her own.

Wonder Waffle eaterie owners had also offered to hand out free snacks for anyone who turned up for the stunt, reports local media. But they realised they had bitten off more than they could chew when within minutes the store was besieged by more than 2,000 frenzied fans desperate to mingle with the star.

Terrified 28-year-old Jindaoui and his wife fled through the back door which triggered a stampede of fans chasing after them. Police using anti-riot loud hailers pleaded with the crowd to disperse as many were trampled underfoot in scenes they later described as "tumultuous".

A 10-year-old girl was rushed to hospital with chest pains and a eight-year-old boy was plucked from the crowd suffering from breathing difficulties. Four other children were treated by paramedics for respiratory problems, say police who ordered the shop owner and Jindaoui to abandon the stunt.

Jindaoui later took to Instagram describing the near riot as a "state of emergency".

He said: "I can understand why the police stopped it. In the end, it's really about your safety."

His wife Louisa added: "We would have loved to have taken time for each of you."

