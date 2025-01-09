Ex-MasterChef contestant from Brazil accused of raping girl, 12, at gunpoint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former MasterChef contestant has been accused of raping a 12-year-old girl after threatening her with a gun and forcing her into a car.

Chef Jason de Souza Junior is accused of raping the minor in Florianopolis, Brazil, and was arrested on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 1. The alleged rape took place near the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), the day before, on the afternoon of Tuesday, 31st December, New Year's Eve.

The victim's family claim that the young girl was approached by the suspect at the door to her house while she was taking out the rubbish.

One unnamed family member told local media: "She went out the door to go to the street just to put the rubbish in the bin. But the car was already parked there. He pointed the gun at her and asked her if she wanted to die or if she wanted to get in the car. She said she didn't want to die. Then she froze, but she’s just a 12-year-old child. She got scared and obeyed what he told her to do."

The suspect then allegedly raped the young girl, who has not been named, before leaving her near her home. The victim then went home and told her family what had happened. They took her to hospital and called the police.

The girl's unnamed aunt told local media: "She tried to push him away, but he kept putting the gun on her. Then he took her back to the street on the corner, told her to get out, threatened her, told her not to tell anyone, and told her to pretend that none of this happened."

De Souza Junior was arrested in Palhoca, in Greater Florianopolis, by the military police and he has been remanded in custody pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police spokesperson Cleber Serrano said that the chef had been “identified by a scar on his stomach and his beard.”

He reportedly remained silent during police questioning.

The suspect is known for having participated in the ninth season of the Brazilian version of MasterChef in 2022.

De Souza Junior's legal defence said that he is co-operating with the authorities and that he had met the alleged victim through a dating app, where she stated in her profile that she was older than she actually was.

The investigation is ongoing.

