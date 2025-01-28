Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tourist had to have his leg amputated after he slipped and became trapped in rocks during white water rafting.

The 69-year-old had been on a white water rafting trip in Tasmania, Australia, last year, when he had the accident. A huge rescue operation was launched as policer, paramedics and other emergency teams tried to free him.

After 20 hours the decision as made to amputate his broken leg to finally free him, and he was rushed to hospital. Now, after months of recovery, he has been allowed to go home to Lithuania.

Department of Health Acting Secretary Professor Dinesh Arya said: “This gentleman experienced a life-changing ordeal in a country far from his home and family, and has made a steady recovery. Our frontline emergency services and acute hospital staff were faced with an extremely challenging situation and had to make difficult decisions to save the man’s life – putting their advanced skills, experience, and personal resilience to the test.

A tourist had to have his leg amputated after he slipped and became trapped in rocks during white water rafting. (Photo: Department of Health, Tasmania/Facebook) | Department of Health, Tasmania/Facebook

“This is a great example of a whole health system and cross-agency effort that has resulted in this man’s life being saved. I applaud every individual who played a part in the rescue, as well as all staff who have been providing acute and ongoing care to the patient at the Royal Hobart Hospital over the past few months.”

The tourist had been kayaking with a group in the south-west of Tasmania when his leg got stuck between rocks in an area of rapids. Emergency services rushed to the remote and inaccessible area after the man's smartwatch called for assistance, police said. After a number of unsuccessful attempts were made to free the man overnight and as his condition deteriorated, the decision was made to amputate his leg so he could be winched from the location and airlifted to hospital.