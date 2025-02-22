Avoriaz ski resort French Alps: British man, 23, found dead at bottom of cliff at popular resort in France
The body of the 23-year-old man, who has not yet been formally identified, was found on Monday (17 February) at the bottom of a cliff on top of which is built the Avoriaz ski resort near the town of Morzine, in the Portes du Soleil region. Local prosecutor Xavier Goux-Thiercelin confirmed the death on Friday.
An investigation led by the Montriond and Avoriaz police forces is ongoing to determine the circumstances of the skier’s death. According to local newspaper Le Dauphine Libere, it is believed the victim died after accidentally falling off the cliff on the night of Sunday February 16.
A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in France and are in contact with the local authorities.”
