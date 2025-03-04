The Foreign Office has issued an urgent travel warning as extreme weather is set to hit Australia.

Travellers planning a trip through Queensland and New South Wales have been urged to stay vigilant as Cyclone Alfred is expected to make landfall. The category two storm is expected to make landfall between Noosa and Brisbane on Thursday evening or early Friday morning.

The extreme weather event will bring with it winds of up to 130km/h, heavy rainfall and potential flooding, with residents already sandbagging their properties in preparation. Authorities in both Queensland and NSW also urge people planning to travel by car to check traffic updates.

For those who own boats, Transport and Main Roads Queensland released an 'act now' warning ahead of Cyclone Alfred. The Foreign Office warns that the cyclone could result in localised flash flooding and severe coastal hazards which could lead to transport disruption and power outages.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) provides advice about risks of travel to help you make informed decisions. The travel department suggests monitoring weather updates and following the advice of local authorities. If you choose to travel, research your destinations and get appropriate travel insurance. Insurance should cover your itinerary, planned activities and expenses in an emergency.

Australian authorities have also advised there is an increased risk of bushfires for large areas of the country from now until summer 2014/2025. The Foreign Office states: "Bushfires can cause poor air quality and aggravate respiratory conditions. Smoke can accumulate far from a fire, including in urban areas and major cities. If you’re unable to avoid smoke affected areas."

What is the difference between a cyclone and hurricane?

A "cyclone" and a "hurricane" are essentially the same weather phenomenon, but the term "hurricane" is specifically used for storms that form in the Atlantic and Northeast Pacific Oceans, while "cyclone" refers to similar storms that form in the South Pacific and Indian Oceans. The difference is based on geographic location where the storm originates.

A "hurricane" is the term used for a tropical cyclone that forms in the Atlantic and Northeast Pacific Oceans. A "cyclone" is the term used for a tropical cyclone that forms in the South Pacific and Indian Oceans.