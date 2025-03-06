Tourists have been urged to “be smart” and “stay in the hotel zone” when visiting this popular city in Mexico.

Cancun has long been a favourite vacation destination as it boasts stunning beaches, all-inclusive resorts, bustling nightlife, and cultural attractions like the Mayan ruins. Due to its popular nightlife, Cancun has now got a bad reputation for being dangerous especially after dark.

It’s important to stay cautious, stick to well-lit, busy areas and avoid walking alone in deserted streets or secluded beaches, particularly in Downtown Cancun. The US State Department currently has Mexico under a Level 2 travel advisory, which means “exercise increased caution.” The advisory is largely due to rising violent crime in certain parts of the country and the fact that the U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services in some regions.

However, there are no specific advisories to avoid Cancun. The latest data from Numbeo ranks Cancun as the 84th most dangerous city in the world, which is significantly lower than many other global cities, including several in the US.

The risk of encountering violent or cartel-related crime in Cancun is very low. Like any major tourist destination, Cancun has its share of petty crime, like pickpocketing, but violent crime is not a common concern for visitors.

Users on Reddit have explained how Cancun can be dangerous but it is generally safe if you stay in the hotel area and exercise caution. One wrote: “I go every year and I've never had an issue. Stay in the hotel zone and you'll be totally safe.” Popular spots like the hotel zone, with its resorts, restaurants, and bars, are usually safe and bustling with people.

One user wrote: “Just spent seven days there. I’m a very very large guy. I felt extremely unsafe. I will go again, but there is zero chance I leave the resort.” Another said: “Cancun is always dangerous just don’t leave the resort at night, during the day your fine lots of police and military police”.

Another user posted: “It is no less safe than any city in America. However, be smart. Don’t go out alone, guard your drinks”.