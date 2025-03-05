The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for the popular holiday destination Brazil amid “indiscriminate attacks”.

The Foreign Office warns Brits that terrorists “are likely to carry out attacks in Brazil” and “attacks could be indiscriminate including in places visited by foreigners.” It adds: “You should remain aware of your surroundings, keep up to date with local media reports and follow the advice of local authorities. On 13 November 2024, two explosions occurred at the Praça dos Três Poderes in central Brasilia. You should exercise caution around major sites in large Brazilian cities.”

According to the Foreign Office targets could include crowded places and public gatherings. In general it advises against all but essential travel to the following river areas towards the west of Amazonas State:

along the Amazonas (Amazon) River and its tributaries west of the town of Codajás and east of the town of Belém do Solimões in Amazonas State

along any part of the Itaquaí River in Amazonas State

along any part of the Japurá River or its tributaries in Amazonas State

along the Rio Negro (Black River) and its tributaries north or west of the town of Barcelos in Amazonas State

It also warns of favelas (‘slum’ or ‘shanty town’) in Brazil which are urban neighbourhoods of high-density informal housing. They exist in all major Brazilian cities and can border areas used by tourists and visitors.

The Foreign Office warns: “The security situation in many favelas is unpredictable and can be dangerous. Tourists have been shot after accidentally entering favelas.

“You should avoid all favelas, including favela tours marketed to tourists and any accommodation, restaurants or bars advertised as being within a favela. If you’re using GPS navigation, make sure the suggested route does not take you into a favela. If you’re unsure about a location, check with your hotel or the local authorities.”