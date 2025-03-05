A viral TikTok is warning green card holders after a woman said her niece was deported at LAX Airport.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TikTok video, that has more than 2.5 million views, shows a woman claiming that her niece, a nursing student and green card holder, was deported when she returned to LAX from Laos. The woman says in the video: "Customs stopped her, took away her green card, cut the corner off, put her in a room with three other people, and told one of them that if you've been a green card holder for less than two years and leave the U.S. they won't let you back. They take away your green card.

Immigration attorney Jose Osorio, who is not involved in the woman's case, explained to Fox11 that green card holders can typically travel abroad for up to 180 days without issue. However, he warns that some travellers have been pressured upon re-entry into the U.S. to sign documents like the I-407.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Form I-407 is issued by the Department of Homeland Security. It's called a "Record of Abandonment of Lawful Permanent Resident Status". Filling out the I-407 voluntarily surrenders your lawful status as a permanent resident of the U.S.

A viral TikTok is warning green card holders after a woman said her niece was deported at LAX Airport. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Many on social media are warning against signing the form. One man said: "If they ask you to sign an I-407, don’t do it. You have the right to request to see an immigration judge."

Only an immigration judge has the authority to revoke a person’s resident status. However, if someone signs away their rights at the airport, there is little that can be done to reverse it.

It is safe for individuals with valid green cards (officially known as a Permanent Resident Card) to travel outside of the U.S. for less than 180 days. However, leaving the country for more than six months may lead to more scrutiny and higher risks of being denied re-entry at the border. Legal experts also warn that under the Trump administration, green card holders may face more intense security screenings and more thorough background checks when traveling, especially upon re-entry to the U.S.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green card holders, including those with conditional green cards, are allowed to travel abroad. However, there are restrictions:

Avoid long trips: Extended absences (especially over six months) may raise questions about whether you’ve abandoned your U.S. residency.

Ensure your green card is valid: If your two-year conditional green card is expiring soon, file Form I-751 (“Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence”) before traveling.

Be prepared for re-entry screening: CBP officers may ask about your trip and review documents to confirm you still meet residency requirements.