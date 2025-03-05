Donald Trump has been slammed as the “lowest of the low” and “disrespectful” after he called senator Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’.

President Donald Trump called Senator Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas' during his Congress address on Tuesday (4 March). He said: "The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine's defence. You wanna keep it going for another five years? Yeah. Pocahontas says yes”. As he said this he pointed towards Warren.

The camera then panned to the Democrat, who was wearing her signature blue suit and clapped throughout Trump's jab. Since 2017, Donald Trump has referred to Senator Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas" in reference to her claims of Native American heritage, which have been widely criticized.

The controversy surrounding Warren's heritage dates back to 2012. It centres on her decision to inform administrators at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Law School that she had Native American ancestry, and her subsequent listing as a Native American faculty member in a national law school directory.

Warren has consistently denied that she ever used her family tree to advance her career, and both universities have denied that Warren’s claim to Native American ancestry factored into their decisions to hire Warren. She has embraced her claim to partial Native American ancestry as a point of family lore, telling NPR back in 2012 "I am very proud of my heritage.”

At the height of the controversy in 2012, Warren noted that, within her family, a family trait of high cheekbones was attributed to the Native American ancestry. Trump mockingly told a rally in Great Falls, Montana on July 5: “Her mother says she has high cheekbones,” Trump mockingly told a rally in Great Falls, Montana on July 5. “That's her only evidence.”

She released a 2018 DNA test showing a small percentage of Native ancestry. Critics, including Trump, accused her of exaggerating her background for personal or political gain.

On Tuesday the President was discussing bringing the war in Ukraine to an end when he targeted the Senator from Massachusetts in the crowd. Warren gave Trump a slow clap in response while smiling back at him.

One user was disgusted with Trump, posting on X: “Calling Senator Warren “Pocahontas”. So disrespectful and unprofessional. Lowest of the low.”

A video posted on X shows Warren’s reaction to the name-calling. She said: "I think I actually hit a nerve when I applauded the United States support to Ukrainian patriots and if that hits a nerve for Trump it's worth sitting through the rest of that speech."