A viral video of Trump playing golf has sparked health concerns after he was spotted dragging his legs.

Video shared by Aleman's Brothers LLC, a grounds-keeping company that appears to service Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, showed the 78-year-old president hitting the golf course in sunny Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday afternoon (9 March). Trump, in the now-viral footage, appeared to struggle as he exited his golf cart,.

He was spotted seemingly dragging his right leg as he teed up to take his swing. Social media users were quick to question the President's wellness.

Many asked: “Is something wrong with Trump's legs?”. One X user claimed “Trump moves his right leg like a piece of wood”, while others tweeted that his legs appeared to be “far from stable” and “wobbly”.

Some baselessly suggested he may be suffering from “weak knees” or battling something like a “neuromuscular degenerative issue”. Team Trump furiously shot down claims about the President's health in a statement issued Monday morning.

Spokesman Steven Chueng said: “Deranged and morally bankrupt liberals — including corrupt media — have now resorted to complete falsehoods and fabricated lies because they have no shame. Instead, they spend every waking hour of their pathetic lives suffering from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted their brain.”

It comes days after X erupted with a flood of theories about the President's health after he was spotted with a yellow and purple bruise on his hand during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. A White House official said the bruise was from shaking hands with hundreds of people on the campaign trail and in his regular duties.

But Dr Stuart Fischer - an internal medicine physician in New York - told DailyMail.com that while an 'aggressive' handshake could partly be to blame, Trump's age may also provide a clue. He explained old age naturally weakens blood vessels and makes them more 'brittle,' which makes bruising 'on any part of the body' much more likely and severe.