Is it safe to travel to Mexico right now? Is it safe for Americans and Brits as US Embassy sends travel warning
Most tourist areas are generally safe to travel to, however there are regions that are are considered dangerous for travellers, with risk of drug-related violence and kidnapping. US tourists have been warned not to travel to cities in the region, including Reynosa, Rio Bravo, Valle Hermoso and San Fernando, with a level 4, “do not travel” warning active.
The US embassy in Mexico said in a security alert on 27 January: “The U.S. Consulate is aware of increasingly frequent gun battles occurring in and around Reynosa in the late night and early morning hours.” Last year, Miami-based cruise line Royal Caribbean pulled out of port calls to Manzanillo following a travel advisory not to go to the city.
The Foreign Office (FCDO) considers most of Mexico generally safe for UK citizens to travel to. However, the FCDO “advise against all but essential travel to parts of Mexico”. Drug-related violence affects several of the northern states with organised crime groups and illegal roadblocks visible in several cities.
Areas to avoid unless essential include:
- Baja California – Tijuana and Tecate
- Chihuahua – except the city of Chihuahua
- Sinaloa – except the cities of Los Mochis and Mazatlán
- Tamaulipas
- Zacatecas
- Guanajuato – including all areas southwest of road 45D
- Michoacán – except the city of Morelia and the town of Pátzcuaro
- Jalisco – including all areas south and southwest of Lake Chapala to the border with the state of Colima
- Colima – except the city of Manzanillo
- Guerrero
- Chiapas – within 40km of the Guatemalan border
The FCDO also advises against all but essential travel to these northern municipalities:
- Bolaños
- Chimaltitán
- Colotlán
- Hostotipaquillo
- Huejúcar
- Huequilla el Alto
- Mezquitic
- San Martin de Bolaños
- Santa Maria de los Ángeles
- Totatiche
- Villa Guerrero
The FCDO advises British tourists to remain vigilant at all times: “There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets.” Among the listed safety and security risks to be aware of:
- Violent political demonstrations, common in Mexico City
- Street crime in tourist resort areas including pickpocketing
- Withdrawing large amounts of money from an ATM
- Extortion from police officers
- Drink spiking
- Sexual assault
- Kidnapping
- Drug-related violence
- Car-jackings by unofficial roadblocks along the Pacific Highway
- Unlicensed taxis
