The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued a new travel warning for Brits travelling to Ecuador.

A regional state of emergency has been declared due to heavy rainfall affecting seven provinces. The FCDO stated: "On February 24, the Committee of Emergency Operations (COE) declared a regional state of emergency due to heavy rainfall.

"Seven provinces are currently affected by the state of emergency: Guayas, Los Ríos, Manabí, Esmeraldas, Santa Elena, Loja and Azuay." This regional emergency declaration is separate from the nationwide state of emergency already in place.

The FCDO stated: "A 60-day state of emergency (SOE) was renewed on January 2, 2025, due to internal disturbance and armed violence. You should always follow the instructions of the police and local authorities."

Britons in Ecuador should remain vigilant and monitor local news for updates on both emergency situations.

Provinces where the 60-day state of emergency applies

Guayas

El Oro

Santa Elena

Manabí

Orellana

Sucumbios

Los Ríos

Quito Metropolitan District (Pichincha province)

Camilo Ponce Enríquez district (Azuay province)

La Troncal (Cañar province)

Several districts (cantons) and/or parishes (parroquias) have been placed under a 10pm until 5am curfew

Districts and/or parishes affected by curfew

Azuay province

Camilo Ponce Enríquez

Cañar province

La Troncal

Los Ríos province

Baba

Babahoyo

Buena Fe

Mocache

Montalvo

Palenque

Pueblo Viejo

Quevedo

Quinsaloma

Urdaneta

Valencia

Ventanas

Vinces

Guayas province

Balao

Durán

Parroquia Tenguel del canton Guayaquil

Orellana province

La Joya de los Sachas

Puerto Francisco De Orellana

Loreto

Sucumbios province

Shushufindi

Lago Agrio

The FCDO advised: "If you need to travel to or from the airport for a booked flight during curfew hours, you can do so by presenting your booking reservation." Before visiting the popular South American destination, it's important to consult the FCDO's latest travel guidance.