Ecuador state of emergency travel warning: Foreign Office issues alert for destination due to 'heavy rainfall' - which provinces are affected?
A regional state of emergency has been declared due to heavy rainfall affecting seven provinces. The FCDO stated: "On February 24, the Committee of Emergency Operations (COE) declared a regional state of emergency due to heavy rainfall.
"Seven provinces are currently affected by the state of emergency: Guayas, Los Ríos, Manabí, Esmeraldas, Santa Elena, Loja and Azuay." This regional emergency declaration is separate from the nationwide state of emergency already in place.
The FCDO stated: "A 60-day state of emergency (SOE) was renewed on January 2, 2025, due to internal disturbance and armed violence. You should always follow the instructions of the police and local authorities."
Britons in Ecuador should remain vigilant and monitor local news for updates on both emergency situations.
Provinces where the 60-day state of emergency applies
- Guayas
- El Oro
- Santa Elena
- Manabí
- Orellana
- Sucumbios
- Los Ríos
- Quito Metropolitan District (Pichincha province)
- Camilo Ponce Enríquez district (Azuay province)
- La Troncal (Cañar province)
Several districts (cantons) and/or parishes (parroquias) have been placed under a 10pm until 5am curfew
Districts and/or parishes affected by curfew
Azuay province
- Camilo Ponce Enríquez
Cañar province
- La Troncal
Los Ríos province
- Baba
- Babahoyo
- Buena Fe
- Mocache
- Montalvo
- Palenque
- Pueblo Viejo
- Quevedo
- Quinsaloma
- Urdaneta
- Valencia
- Ventanas
- Vinces
Guayas province
- Balao
- Durán
- Parroquia Tenguel del canton Guayaquil
Orellana province
- La Joya de los Sachas
- Puerto Francisco De Orellana
- Loreto
Sucumbios province
- Shushufindi
- Lago Agrio
The FCDO advised: "If you need to travel to or from the airport for a booked flight during curfew hours, you can do so by presenting your booking reservation." Before visiting the popular South American destination, it's important to consult the FCDO's latest travel guidance.
