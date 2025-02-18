British travellers heading to Mexico have been urged to take extra precautions | Getty Images

British travellers heading to Mexico have been urged to take extra precautions, as drug-related violence, kidnapping, and organised crime remain significant threats in certain regions, according to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

While most tourist destinations are considered safe, authorities advise against all but essential travel to several areas due to rising security concerns.

The United States has issued a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” warning for parts of Mexico, including the cities of Reynosa, Rio Bravo, Valle Hermoso, and San Fernando. The US Embassy in Mexico highlighted a rise in armed confrontations in the area.

“The US Consulate is aware of increasingly frequent gun battles occurring in and around Reynosa in the late night and early morning hours,” the embassy stated in a security alert on 27 January.

Last year, cruise operator Royal Caribbean stopped port calls in Manzanillo due to safety concerns.

Tourist safety concerns in Mexico intensified after the April 2024 murders of two Australian brothers and their American friend while on a surfing trip in Baja California. Their bodies were later discovered in a covered well near Ensenada, an area popular with tourists but also known for cartel activity.

Despite the risks, Mexico remains a top holiday destination for Brits, with white sandy beaches, lively nightlife, and world-class surf attracting millions of visitors each year. Around 1.4 million Britons visit annually, and thousands of UK nationals live and work in Mexico.

While major tourist resorts such as Cancun, Cozumel, Los Cabos, Playa del Carmen, and Puerto Vallarta remain generally safe due to Mexican government efforts to protect these areas, the FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the following regions:

Baja California – Tijuana and Tecate

Chihuahua – except the city of Chihuahua

Sinaloa – except the cities of Los Mochis and Mazatlán

Tamaulipas

Zacatecas

Guanajuato – including all areas southwest of road 45D

Michoacán – except the city of Morelia and the town of Pátzcuaro

Jalisco – including all areas south and southwest of Lake Chapala to the border with Colima

Colima – except the city of Manzanillo

Guerrero

Chiapas – within 40km of the Guatemalan border

The FCDO also advises against all but essential travel to several northern municipalities, including Bolaños, Chimaltitán, Colotlán, Hostotipaquillo, Huejúcar, Mezquitic, and Totatiche.

The FCDO advises British tourists to remain vigilant at all times. It says: “There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets.”

Other common risks include:

Violent political demonstrations (especially in Mexico City)

Street crime in tourist areas, including pickpocketing

ATM-related robberies – withdrawing large amounts of cash increases risk

Extortion by police officers

Drink spiking in bars and nightclubs

Sexual assault and kidnapping

Drug-related violence

Car-jackings – particularly on the Pacific Highway

Unlicensed taxis – travellers are advised to use only official services

British tourists should also be aware of Mexican laws, including the ban on e-cigarettes and vaping devices. Bringing them into the country illegally can result in a fine of £150 or detention.