The popular holiday island Santorini, located in Greece, has been left deserted after earthquakes and a volcano eruption warning.

A 5.3-magnitude quake struck in the sea area between Santorini and Amorgos in the Cyclades - the strongest of the thousands detected last week. The latest quake comes amid a surge in seismic activity in the region, which has seen more than 12,800 earthquakes since January 26.

There hasn’t been a volcanic eruption but it is believed (and not yet confirmed) that a giant volcano is forming under the sea floor. But how big it will be, and long the process will take, as well as the disruption being caused by earthquakes, is yet to be determined.

Fake videos of a volcano erupting have also surfaced on social media. The videos have mostly been published on TikTok but some have also appeared on X, where they've amassed thousands of views, shares and likes. One of them for example shows lava streaming down the cliffside into the sea, while volcanoes explode across the mountain. However, various clues show that these videos were AI-generated, for example the colours are saturated and images are distorted.

The tourism industry is anxious that the tremors will prevent many travellers from visiting Santorini, which is the island's lifeblood. This newest seismic event resulted in no casualties or damage reported.

With the tourism industry growing increasingly worried about the effect the quakes will have on the sector, tourism executives have set to reassure travellers. However, over 12,000 people have left Santorini since the earthquakes intensified last month and few tourists are still on the island in what's been dubbed an "an unofficial mass evacuation".

Last Thursday (February 6), trucks carrying generators arrived on ferries as emergency services relocated to the island, as well as social workers and psychologists. A state of emergency has also been declared by the island’s town hall, which will remain in effect until March 3. Expects say the 'quake storm' could continue for weeks or even months.

On Santorini, residents and visitors have been advised to avoid large indoor gatherings, old buildings and areas where rock slides could occur. Hotels have been instructed to drain swimming pools over concerns that large volumes of water could destabilise buildings in case of a strong quake.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice for Santorini and the neighbouring island of Amorgos and reiterated the advice from the Greek Ministry of Civil Protection. Its new advice reads: "The Greek ministry advises people to avoid the ports of Amoudi, Armeni, Korfos and Old Port (Paleos Limenas) in the area of Fira and to choose safe routes when travelling, particularly in areas where the landslide risk is high.

“In case of a strong tremor, people should immediately depart coastal areas. If you are in the affected areas, you should follow the advice of the local authorities.”

Can I get a refund if I cancel my holiday to Santorini?

Your right to reimbursement depends on several factors, including who cancels the trip and for what reasons. In the event of an earthquake passengers may not be entitled to any compensation from the airline as disruption is being caused by natural disasters or circumstances outside of their control.

Travellers with adequate travel insurance should have financial protection if all, or part of, their trip is delayed, cancelled, or cut short. If you have bought extended travel disruption cover you should be covered for travel delay, abandoning or cutting short your trip and/or additional costs if you have to move accommodation or extend your stay.

However, if your trip has not been cancelled by the airline or tour operator and you choose not to travel anyway - deemed ‘disinclination to travel’ - you are unlikely to be entitled to compensation. The UK’s FCDO has not issued a ‘do not travel’ warning which means standard insurance policies should continue to cover holidaymakers. If this advice is upgraded to 'avoid non-essential travel' or ‘do not travel', most policies will be invalidated.