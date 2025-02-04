Hundreds of people have scrambled to leave the holiday island Santorini in Greece after a spike in seismic activity.

Precautions were also ordered on several nearby Aegean Sea islands - all popular summer vacation destinations - after more than 200 undersea earthquakes were recorded in the area over the past three days. Prominent Greek seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos cautioned that the current earthquake sequence which has been displayed on live seismic maps as a growing cluster of dots between the islands of Santorini, Ios, Amorgos, and Anafi could indicate a larger impending event.

Mobile phones on the island blared with alert warnings about the potential for rockslides, while several earthquakes caused loud rumbles. Authorities banned access to some seaside areas, including the island's old port, that are in close proximity to cliffs.

While Greek experts say the quakes, which have reached magnitude 4.9 are not linked to Santorini's volcano, they acknowledge that the pattern of seismic activity is cause for concern. Schools have been ordered shut on the nearby islands of Amorgos, Anafi and Ios for the entire week.

The frequency of the quakes, which are hitting every 10 minutes and continued throughout Sunday night and into Monday, has worried residents and visitors. Residents and visitors were advised to avoid large indoor gatherings and areas where rock slides could occur, while hotels were instructed to drain swimming pools to reduce potential building damage from an earthquake.

Some residents and local workers headed to travel agents seeking plane or ferry tickets to leave the island. A queue of cars and hundreds of people formed at the island's main port Monday afternoon (2 February) to catch a ferry leaving Santorini. Others said they were willing to take the risk.

The island draws more than 3 million visitors annually to its whitewashed villages. New UK Government advice reads: "The Greek Ministry of Civil Protection has issued advice for Santorini (Thira), Anafi, Ios and Amorgos, following increased seismic activity in the area. People are advised not to attend large indoors gatherings and to avoid old or abandoned buildings.

"The Greek Ministry advises people to avoid the ports of Amoudi, Armeni, Korfos and Old Port (Paleos Limenas) in the area of Fira and to choose safe routes when travelling, particularly in areas where the landslide risk is high. In case of a strong tremor, people should immediately depart coastal areas.

"If you are in the affected areas, you should follow the advice of the local authorities." If inside, people have been advised to fasten shelves and bookcases to the walls, and remove from the doors tall furniture that could be overturned and block the exit.